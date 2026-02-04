World Cancer Day 2026: India’s 10 most common cancers, symptoms, risks and prevention tips

World Cancer Day 2026, observed on February 4, serves as a powerful reminder of one of the biggest health challenges facing India and the world. The day focuses on raising awareness about cancer, encouraging early detection, promoting prevention, and ensuring equal access to quality healthcare. With millions of lives affected every year, World Cancer Day highlights a simple but life-saving truth: detecting cancer early can save lives.

Cancer is a public health problem in India. Some types of cancers are more common and cause most of the deaths. Dr Puneet Gupta, Chairman, Oncology Services, Asian Hospital, says, "Knowing which cancers are most common, understanding the early warning signs, risk factors and ways to prevent cancer helps people lower their risk and seek timely care."

Lung cancer

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Lung cancer is common in men and now, it is increasing in women as well. Lung cancer is mostly caused by tobacco use and pollution. Lung cancer shows as chronic cough, chest pain, difficulty breathing, blood in cough, or unexplained weight loss.

Breast cancer

It is common in women especially after the age of forty. Breast cancer normally begins as a lump in the breast or beneath the arm without any pain. The cancer can change the shape of the breast, cause skin dimpling, make the nipple turn inward or cause nipple discharge.

Cervical cancer

Women between of 30 and 60 years are at more risk to get cervical cancer. Cervical cancer is closely associated with HPV infection. The early symptoms can be vaginal bleeding, bleeding after sex or constant pelvic pain. It usually has no symptoms in early stages. It can be prevented by routine Pap smears and HPV vaccination.

Ovarian cancer

The symptoms of ovarian cancer are usually not clear and because of this, it goes unnoticed. The symptoms can be bloating, pain or feeling full quickly. You should consult a physician if your symptoms become worse or remain the same. This is particularly true for women with a family history of ovarian and breast cancer.

Liver cancer

People with liver disease are at higher risk of getting liver cancer. Jaundice, abdominal swelling, and chronic pain are some symptoms of liver cancer that mainly show up later. High-risk groups should consider vaccination and screening.

Oral cancer

This is very common cancer because of the use of tobacco, gutka, areca nut and HPV infection. Mouth ulcers that do not go away, white or red patches inside the mouth, jaw stiffness, or trouble swallowing are the first symptoms.

Dr Abhishek Raj, HOD & Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology, Yatharth Hospital, Noida Extension, reveals, "The incidence of cancer in India has been towards more younger patients getting afflicted with various cancer subtypes for the last 2-3 decades. This situation is even more alarming in the last 10 years, where we have seen a lot of younger cases being diagnosed with cancer. It is partly related to changing lifestyle like early onset of smoking and alcohol intake among youths, prevalence of obesity and metabolic syndrome, sedentary lifestyle, and pollution."

Stomach cancer

Weight loss, nausea, feeling full quickly, and digestive problems are usual symptoms of stomach cancer. Adults are more likely to develop stomach cancer. It is usually due to tobacco use, long-term H Pylori bacterial infections, and diets high in salt, such as salted fish. If the stomach issues persist, you should have them checked.

Colorectal cancer

Red meat consumption, low fiber diets, and sedentary lifestyles are all linked to colorectal cancer. Abdominal pain, persistent constipation or diarrhea, blood in the stool, and unexplained anemia are warning signals. For some, early screening and gene testing are beneficial and lead to better results.

Prostate cancer

Men over 50 are susceptible to prostate cancer. It often progresses slowly. it usually presents as difficulty urinating, frequent night-time urination. Frequent examinations aid in the early detection of prostate cancer and its consequences.

Esophageal cancer

Alcohol consumption, tobacco use, poor diet, and iron deficiency are all common causes of esophageal cancer. If you have difficulty swallowing, chest discomfort or unexplained weight loss, you need to see a doctor.

Can cancer be completely prevented?

Dr Aditya Vidushi, Asian Hospital, Medical Oncology, Senior consultant and head unit III, says, "Even the mere mention of Cancer sends shivers along the spine. The general question that doctors are constantly asked is, is it possible to prevent cancer? Well, the honest is NO. Yet, the positive aspect is that most types of cancers can be postponed to a larger extent, their occurrence can be detected or their danger may even be minimized to the maximum when you make considered decisions and receive proper treatment in time."

Dr Gupta says, "You cannot prevent cancer, however, one can reduce their risk by improving lifestyle habits. Screening is also important as it helps to detect the disease in its early stages when it is more effective to treatment."

Dr Rajat Bajaj, Director, Medical Oncology, Fortis Noida, says, "Cancer is now occurring in younger age groups as well. 30% of breast cancer is now found in people under 40 years of age. This is more aggressive and likely worse outcome. Prostate cancer in males is also found in the sixth decade in Indian males, 10 years earlier than their western counterparts." Talking about causes, he said Genetic causes have played a role in 10 to 20% cancer cases. Addiction to tobacco, pollution in urban cities, and unawareness about screening are very important contributing causes of rising cancer cases.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted. Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about diabetes, weight loss, or other medical conditions.)