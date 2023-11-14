World Diabetes Day 2023: Managing High Blood Sugar Through Quality Sleep: Tips For Better Diabetic Control

Sleep, often underestimated in its significance, is a crucial element in maintaining both physical and mental well-being. In today's fast-paced world, sleep deprivation is rampant, largely due to demanding lifestyles that can adversely impact the body, particularly in relation to diabetes. Overlooking the importance of sleep can disrupt glucose metabolism and exacerbate insulin sensitivity, increasing the risk of developing diabetes.

In an interview with Zee News English, Dr Parag Shah, DM, DNB (Endocrinology) talks about the connection between diabetes and sleep and furhter tips for better management.

Connection Between Sleep and Diabetes

Dr Parag says, "Research indicates that 58% of individuals with diabetes are likely to experience sleep disorders, emphasizing the intricate connection between sleep and diabetes. One noteworthy sleep disorder linked to diabetes is Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), characterized by repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep. OSA can lead to insulin resistance and elevated glucose levels, contributing to the development of diabetes. The correlation between OSA and type 2 diabetes is especially prevalent among obese individuals, with 86% of obese type 2 diabetic patients suffering from sleep apnea."

Prioritizing Sleep for Diabetes Management

To effectively manage diabetes through lifestyle changes, attention to sleep is paramount and according to Dr Parag suggests that establishing proper sleep hygiene is the initial step towards ensuring quality rest, which, in turn, positively impacts diabetes management.

Diagnosing and Treating Sleep Disorders

Diagnosing and addressing sleep disorders, particularly conditions like sleep apnea, is crucial. Sleep disorders can cause oxygen deprivation during sleep, directly affecting blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential components of an effective diabetes management strategy.

Exercise for Blood Sugar Regulation

In addition to prioritizing sleep, incorporating regular exercise into one's routine is vital for managing diabetes. Exercise not only lowers blood sugar levels but also reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases, aids in weight management, and serves as a stress-relief mechanism.

Stress Management for Diabetes Control

Stress management is another key aspect of diabetes control. Persistent stress can lead to increased blood sugar levels due to the release of stress hormones. Therefore, adopting stress management techniques and cultivating joy in one's life are critical for overall well-being.

Quitting Smoking: A Crucial Step

Furthermore, Dr Parag comments, "Quitting smoking is imperative for individuals with diabetes, as smoking amplifies the risk of developing various complications associated with the condition, including cardiovascular issues, nerve damage, and kidney disease."

Prioritizing quality sleep, diagnosing and treating sleep disorders, engaging in regular exercise, managing stress, and quitting smoking are integral components of a holistic approach to better control and manage diabetes. Seeking professional assistance, if needed, can contribute significantly to achieving better diabetes control and overall health.