On November 14 every year, World Diabetes Day is observed, to raise awareness about diabetes mellitus which is a chronic metabolic disorder characterised by high blood sugar or glucose levels. When the human body is unable to produce enough insulin or to use it effectively, it can lead to diabetes. High blood sugar directly impacts all critical organs and if not treated on time and consistently, it can even be fatal.

While diabetes is generally considered a disease of adulthood, it actually often has its roots in much earlier life. Dr Vivek Jain, Senior Director & Unit Head, Paediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, says, "The habits children form in their growing years — what they eat, how active they are, even how much they sleep — can have long-term effects on their metabolic health. Type 2 diabetes is increasingly being seen in younger adults, and the foundation is often laid in childhood through poor lifestyle choices.”

Dr Jain lists five childhood lifestyle habits that can quietly raise the risk of diabetes later in life and healthier alternatives that can prevent it.

1. Sugary Foods and Beverages

Why it's problematic: Regular consumption of sugary snacks, processed foods, and soft drinks creates sudden spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels. Prolonged exposure can lead to insulin resistance, a precursor to Type 2 diabetes. "Many parents unknowingly reward kids with sweets, creating a lifelong pattern of craving sugar for comfort," says Dr. Jain.

Wholesome alternative: Replace sweet drinks with water, coconut water, or unsweetened milk. Substitute fruits for sweets to fulfill sugar cravings the natural way.

2. Sedentary Lifestyle

Why problematic: Children today spend more time sitting-while studying, watching TV, or gaming-than moving. Lack of physical activity leads to weight gain and reduces insulin sensitivity.

Healthy alternative: Encourage at least 60 minutes of physical play or exercise daily. Outdoor activities like cycling, football, or swimming improve not only fitness but also discipline and teamwork.

3. Skipping Breakfast

Why it's a problem: Skipping breakfast slows metabolism and may cause overeating later in the day; it disrupts insulin regulation and energy balance, too. "Breakfast helps stabilise blood sugar levels after a night's fast. Children who skip it tend to eat more junk food later," explains Dr Jain.

Healthy alternative: Serve a balanced breakfast with whole grains, fruits, and proteins like eggs or milk to kick-start the metabolism of the day.

4. Excessive Screen Time

Why problematic: Long hours of screen use encourage not only inactivity but are also associated with mindless snacking. Ads for unhealthy foods can affect children's eating habits subconsciously.

Healthy alternative: Establish screen-time limits and encourage gadget-free hours. Encourage hobbies like drawing, reading, or playing outdoor games in order to replace passive screen use.

5. Poor Sleep

Why problematic: Chronic sleep deprivation in children can affect hormone levels controlling hunger and insulin sensitivity. Studies show that kids who sleep less tend to crave high-calorie foods, which put them at greater risk of obesity.

Healthy alternative: Have a regular sleep schedule. Children need 9 to 11 hours of quality sleep every night, depending on their age. The prevention of diabetes actually begins far earlier than most people realize. "Small, consistent lifestyle changes in childhood can significantly lower the risk of metabolic disorders in adulthood," stresses Dr Jain. Parents have the most critical influence on instilling these habits-through establishing routines, leading by example, and making healthier choices a family priority.