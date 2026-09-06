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World first: Pig kidney saves man facing 7-year dialysis death sentence

Mass General Brigham doctors reveal how human DNA camouflage helped a gene-edited pig kidney survive inside a patient for a record 271 days.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 05:39 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 05:39 AM IST
World first: Pig kidney saves man facing 7-year dialysis death sentence
Image Credit: Representative image. (AI)

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