World Health Day 2026: Want radiant skin? Experts reveal daily nutrition secrets that actually work

Glowing, healthy skin is something many people strive for, often turning to expensive skincare products to achieve it. However, the real secret to radiant skin lies much deeper - right in your daily diet. What you eat plays a powerful role in how your skin looks and feels.

With a few simple and consistent nutrition habits, you can naturally improve your skin health and overall well-being:-

Your skin reflects what you eat

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Dr Shweta Nakhawa, Consultant Dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, says, “Glowing skin doesn’t start with expensive products - it begins with what you eat every day. Your skin reflects your internal health, and small, consistent dietary choices can make a visible difference.”

Dr Suman S, Consultant - Dermatologist & Paediatric Dermatologist, Prakriya Hospitals adds, “Glowing skin doesn’t start with expensive products, it begins with what you eat every day.”

Stay hydrated for natural glow

Water is one of the easiest and most effective ways to support your skin. Staying well-hydrated helps maintain skin elasticity, prevents dryness, and flushes out toxins from the body.

Dr Shweta says that proper hydration keeps your skin looking fresh and supple, while Dr Suman also emphasises that “Hydration is the foundation of healthy, glowing skin.”

Load up on antioxidant-rich foods

Antioxidants help protect your skin from damage caused by pollution, stress, and ageing.

Dr Shweta recommends including foods like berries, citrus fruits, and leafy greens in your daily diet. These foods help fight oxidative stress, which can speed up skin ageing.

Dr Suman adds that “Antioxidants are your skin’s natural defense against ageing and damage.”

Don’t skip healthy fats

Healthy fats are essential for keeping your skin soft and nourished.

Dr Shweta explains that foods like nuts, seeds, and fatty fish provide essential fatty acids that strengthen the skin barrier and keep it supple.

Dr Suman adds and highlights the importance of omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain skin health and reduce inflammation.

Boost collagen with Vitamin C

Collagen is what keeps your skin firm and youthful. To support its production, include vitamin C-rich foods in your diet.

Dr Shweta suggests foods like oranges, amla, and bell peppers.

Dr Suman adds that nutrients like Vitamin C is key to maintaining firm, youthful-looking skin.

Cut down on sugar and processed foods

High sugar intake can negatively affect your skin.

Dr Shweta explains that excess sugar can trigger inflammation and lead to issues like acne and premature ageing. Instead, she recommends choosing whole foods and balanced meals.

Simple home-cooked meals and reducing packaged foods can go a long way in improving skin health.

Focus on gut health

Your gut health is closely linked to your skin.

Dr Shweta points out that fibre-rich foods, curd, and fermented options help maintain a healthy gut microbiome, which supports clearer skin.

Healthy skin is not achieved overnight, nor does it require complicated routines. It begins with simple, everyday choices—drinking enough water, eating fresh and balanced meals, and staying consistent with healthy habits. When you nourish your body from within, your skin naturally reflects that care.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)