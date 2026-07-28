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World Hepatitis Day 2026: Date, theme, history, early symptoms and simple ways to prevent hepatitis

World Hepatitis Day 2026, observed on July 28, aims to spread awareness about viral hepatitis, its prevention, and treatment. It highlights the importance of early detection by recognizing warning signs and encourages global action to eliminate the disease.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
World Hepatitis Day 2026: Date, theme, history, early symptoms and simple ways to prevent hepatitis
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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