/World Hepatitis Day 2026: Date, theme, history, early symptoms and simple ways to prevent hepatitis

World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on July 28 to spread awareness about hepatitis, a serious liver disease that can affect millions of people worldwide. The day reminds people about the importance of early detection, prevention, and proper treatment to avoid severe health complications.
It's the birthday of Dr Baruch Samuel Blumberg, the Nobel Prize-winning scientist who discovered the hepatitis B virus and went on to develop its vaccine. The World Health Organisation (WHO) officially recognised this date to honour him, and to encourage governments, health systems, and everyday people to actually work together on prevention and treatment.
This year's theme is "Hepatitis: Let's Break It Down", and it's about exactly that: tearing down the barriers around awareness, stigma, testing, and treatment. Hepatitis often doesn't show clear symptoms early on, so plenty of people are infected without having any idea, sometimes until things have already gotten serious.
Hepatitis is a condition where the liver becomes inflamed. It can happen due to viral infections, alcohol use, certain medicines, autoimmune diseases, or toxins. The most common types are Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E.
Hepatitis A and E usually spread through contaminated food and water, while Hepatitis B, C, and D spread through infected blood and body fluids.
Hepatitis has a way of creeping in quietly. Still, there are warning signs worth watching for:
Feeling tired for a long time without any reason
Loss of appetite
Nausea and vomiting
Mild fever
Pain or discomfort in the upper right side of the abdomen
Dark yellow or brown urine
Pale or clay-coloured stools
Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)
Itchy skin
Joint and muscle pain
Not everyone faces the same odds. Risk climbs for:
Healthcare workers
People who inject drugs
Individuals with multiple sexual partners or unsafe sexual practices
Babies born to mothers with hepatitis B
People who receive unsafe blood transfusions or medical procedures
Travellers heading to regions where hepatitis A or E is common
People already dealing with liver-related diseases
Hepatitis can often be prevented by following simple steps:
Get vaccinated for Hepatitis A and B
Stick to clean, safe water
Keep up good hygiene habits
Eat food that's properly cooked and clean
Skip sharing personal items like razors or toothbrushes
Practise safe sex
Insist on sterilised equipment for tattoos, piercings, and any medical procedure
Jaundice, fatigue that won't quit, abdominal pain, and unusually dark urine any of these show up, and it's time to get medical help, not wait it out. A simple blood test can catch things early, and early diagnosis changes everything for treatment outcomes.
Plenty of people are walking around with hepatitis and have no clue. Left untreated, it can progress to liver damage, liver failure, even liver cancer, but testing early, catching it early, that's what saves lives.
World Hepatitis Day is really just a reminder to pay attention to your own health. Awareness, vaccination, regular testing, decent habits these aren't complicated fixes, but they work. Small steps now can spare you a much bigger problem later.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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