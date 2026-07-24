/World IVF Day: Planning a family after 35? What you need to know about IVF, success rates, and realities

Every year on July 25, World IVF Day marks the birth of Louise Brown — the world’s first IVF baby, born in 1978. It was a massive medical breakthrough that ended up giving millions of people a path to parenthood. Today, the day serves as a reminder to normalize talking about reproductive health, break down the lingering stigma around fertility treatments, and start these conversations earlier. With more people choosing to hold off on having kids to focus on their education, careers, finances, or simply finding the right partner, fertility specialists are urging people to balance their personal timelines with biological realities.
Female fertility naturally drops as time goes on, but that decline picks up noticeably around age 35, explains Dr. Mannan Gupta, Chairman of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Elantis Healthcare in Delhi. Women are born with all the eggs they'll ever have. Over time, both egg count and quality go down. While IVF has opened incredible doors for couples struggling to conceive, experts stress that it isn't a quick fix for natural aging. "IVF significantly boosts your odds of getting pregnant, but it can't completely undo the effects of age," Dr Mannan notes.
As Dr Mannan points out, age is still one of the biggest factors in whether IVF works:
Ages 35 to 40: Success rates per cycle usually sit between 35% and 45%, depending on egg reserve, embryo quality, and overall health.
After Age 40: Using a woman's own eggs, success drops to around 10–20% per cycle, often requiring multiple rounds.
This drop mostly comes down to an increase in chromosomal abnormalities in older eggs, which makes miscarriages and failed implantations more likely. That’s why specialists urge people to get checked early — it simply leaves you with better options.
Egg freezing has been a game-changer for women looking to preserve their fertility. If you know you want to delay having children, experts recommend freezing your eggs before age 35, when egg quality is still high. Doing IVF at 40 or 42 means using eggs that have already aged, which drops the success rate. That said, doctors are quick to point out that egg freezing isn't an absolute guarantee — outcomes still depend on how old you were when you froze them, how many eggs were retrieved, and overall reproductive health.
"There's no single rule for everyone," says Dr Aastha Gupta, Senior IVF Specialist at Delhi IVF Fertility Research Centre. "Plenty of women conceive naturally or through treatment in their late thirties and early forties."
Still, getting pregnant later in life comes with higher odds of:
- Miscarriage or genetic conditions
- Gestational diabetes and high blood pressure
- Placental issues and C-sections
It's also worth noting that male fertility dips with age too, even if it happens more gradually.
If you're thinking about waiting, doctors suggest getting a quick checkup in your early thirties to test your ovarian reserve and talk through your options. Getting checked early doesn't mean you automatically need IVF; often, it just helps catch easy-to-treat issues before they get complicated.
Dr Aastha shares the following 'myths versus facts' list with respect to IVF pregnancies:
Myth: IVF works for any woman, no matter her age.
Fact: IVF improves your odds, but it can't overcome severe age-related egg quality loss.
Myth: Freezing your eggs guarantees a baby down the road.
Fact: It buys you time and options, but it isn't a 100% guarantee.
Myth: Infertility is mostly a female issue.
Fact: Male factors play a role in roughly half of all infertility cases, which is why both partners need to be tested.
Myth: IVF always means twins or triplets.
Fact: Most modern clinics now recommend transferring a single healthy embryo at a time to reduce the risks of a multiple pregnancy.
World IVF Day isn't just about celebrating scientific wins — it's a reminder to stay proactive about your reproductive health. If you're under 35 and have been trying to conceive for a year without success, it's a good idea to see a specialist. If you're 35 or older, make that appointment after six months. Deciding when to start a family should come down to clear information, not fear. With early planning and today's medical options, fertility treatments continue to give countless people a real shot at building a family on their own terms.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.