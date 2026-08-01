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World Lung Cancer Day 2026: Why more non-smokers are getting diagnosed

On World Lung Cancer Day 2026, medical experts warn that severe air pollution, indoor toxins, and passive smoking are driving a sharp rise in lung cancer diagnoses among non-smokers, making early detection and symptom awareness crucial.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
World Lung Cancer Day 2026: Why more non-smokers are getting diagnosed
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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