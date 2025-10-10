World Mental Health Day 2025: 5 Early Signs Of Depression You Should Never Ignore, According To Experts

World Mental Health Day 2025: Every year, October 10 is dedicated to raising awareness about various mental health issues. It advocates for better access to mental health care worldwide. This day reminds us that mental health is just as important as physical health. A healthy mind leads to a balanced, fulfilling life.

Dr Santosh Chavan, Consultant, Psychiatry, Jupiter Hospital, says, "Depression is more than just feeling down or gloomy, nor is it merely a reaction to daily stress, though stress may play a role. Depression is a major public health concern linked to functional disability and premature death. It is more common than many people realise." The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 57 million people in India suffer from depression, making it a major public health issue.

Depression can present in a variety of ways. Dr Santosh reveals five most common signs that may hint at depression and what you can do about them:

1. Not Feeling Joy

Not enjoying things that used to bring joy is a classic sign of depression or emotional burnout. Try to indulge in small, manageable hobbies or activities. If these do not spark interest, consult a healthcare professional.

2. Changes In Appetite or Weight

Changes in appetite or weight without any specific reason signals towards something deep down. Eating too much or too little is a body’s way of saying that something is not well. Maintaining a regular meal routine and consulting a healthcare professional can help restore balance.

3. Insomnia or Sleeping Too Much

Sleep disturbances that could cause trouble falling asleep (insomnia) or sleeping too much (hypersomnia) are common signs that all is not well with your body. Try to create a sleep routine and stick to it as much as possible. Besides, limit screen time especially before going to bed and lastly, take care of your stress levels by practicing yoga and meditation to improve sleep quality.

4. Low Energy or fatigue

Persistent tiredness, even after adequate rest, often signals emotional exhaustion. Gentle exercise, mindfulness, and open conversations with a trusted person can be the first steps toward healing.

5. Difficulty In Taking Decisions

Difficulty concentrating or frequent physical complaints. Depression can affect memory and decision-making, and may even cause physical symptoms like headaches, stomach-aches, or sexual dysfunction. Seeking professional evaluation can help identify whether these symptoms are stress-related or part of a depressive episode.

If all these things fail to relieve your stress levels or if you have suicidal thoughts, it is important to reach out for professional help. Talk to a mental health provider or call a helpline.

Depression is treatable. People do recover with the right support, therapy and sometimes medication. It is important to remember that seeking help is not a sign of weakness and your mental health deserves the same care as your physical health.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).