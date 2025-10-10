World Mental Health Day 2025: 7 Ways Food Is Directly Linked To Good Mental Health, Experts List Foods That Help

World Mental Health Day 2025: Every year, October 10 is dedicated to raising awareness about various mental health issues. It advocates for better access to mental health care worldwide. This day reminds us that mental health is just as important as physical health. A healthy body leads to a healthy mind. Eating whole, unprocessed, nutrient-dense foods can prove to be powerful daily tools for better mental health and emotional well-being.

Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO & Founder of iThrive, says, "The food we eat doesn’t just nourish the body, it also shapes the brain and emotions too. Every meal we consume can either support mental clarity and calming or majorly contribute to fatigue, stress, and anxiety."

She reveals 7 key ways that diet has a direct impact on mental well-being:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. Fuelling Happy Brain Chemicals:

Foods rich in amino acids like tryptophan (found in free-range eggs, meat, and dairy) help produce serotonin, the “feel-good” neurotransmitter that regulates mood as well as sleep. Similarly, B vitamins along with iron aid the creation of dopamine and norepinephrine, which are responsible for motivation and focus.

2. Supporting the Gut-Brain Connection:

A healthy gut equals a happier mind. The gut produces about 90% of the body’s serotonin, and poor diet or stress can majorly disrupt the entire process. Involving fermented foods such as yogurt, kimchi, and fiber-rich vegetables supports the microbiome and also minimizes inflammation that contributes to anxiety or brain fog.

3. Balancing Blood Sugar:

Frequent sugar spikes from processed carbs can cause irritability followed by mood swings. Emphasizing more nutrients like fiber, protein, and healthy fats is beneficial in keeping glucose stable, improving energy, calmness, and focus throughout the hectic days.

ALSO READ | 5 Early Signs Of Depression You Should Never Ignore, According To Experts

4. Protecting the Brain from Stress:

Antioxidant-rich foods such as berries help in neutralizing oxidative stress, one of the hidden causes of low mood as well as mental fatigue.

5. Managing the Stress Hormone (Cortisol):

Magnesium-rich foods such as dark-chocolate, and bananas are too good for regulating cortisol levels and also calming the nervous system, further improvising stress resilience.

6. Powering Mitochondrial Energy:

Foods like free-range eggs, fatty fish, and organ meats offer CoQ10, healthy fats, and B Vitamins that boosts cellular energy and offers mental clarity.

7. Balancing Hormones Naturally:

Healthy foods such as butter, ghee, fatty fish, avocados along with adequate protein support hormone synthesis, which is essential for emotional balance and stable mood.

ALSO READ | Mental Health Matters: 5 Essential Leadership Practices For A Healthy Workplace

7 Ways Food Decides Your Mental Health

Kapil Gupta, Founder, Solh Wellness, says, "Let’s get real. Everyone’s talking about therapy, mindfulness, and dopamine detoxes, but barely anyone’s talking about dal, dahi, or what’s sitting on their plate." Mental health isn’t only what you think – it’s what you feed yourself.

So this World Mental Health Day, let’s drop the fancy jargon and look at what’s cooking in your life – literally.

He reveals 7 simple, uncomfortable truths about how food shapes your mental health:

1. Your Gut Thinks Before You Do

Ninety percent of serotonin, the “feel-good” hormone, is made in your gut. Feed it chaos, and you’ll feel chaos. A calm gut is a calm mind.

2. Sugar Is the Master Manipulator

It cheers you up, hugs you for 10 minutes, then ghosts you. That mood swing isn’t “just stress” – it’s biochemistry gone rogue.

ALSO READ | 9-Day Detox Diet Plan For Energy, Glow, And Weight Loss

3. Protein Builds More Than Muscles

It builds your thoughts. Neurotransmitters depend on amino acids. No protein, no peace.

4. Fat Isn’t the Villain

Your brain is 60% fat. Omega-3s keep your mood steady and your thoughts sharp. Fried food might fill you up, but it empties you out.

5. Caffeine Is a Beautiful Lie

That “I’m killing it today” vibe? Often just a cortisol rush. Coffee is great, until it becomes your personality.

6. Processed Food, Processed Feelings

Every preservative is a tiny betrayal. It steals from your focus and feeds your fatigue. The more “ready-to-eat” your food, the less ready your mind feels.

7. Water Is the Cheapest Therapy

Dehydration looks a lot like irritability, confusion, and exhaustion. Drink before you think.

Your body and brain are in constant conversation. Food is the language they use. When you start feeding yourself right, your mood doesn’t just improve – your entire energy recalibrates. This isn’t about becoming vegan, keto, or whatever’s trending this week. It’s about paying attention. Because what’s on your plate today decides what’s on your mind tomorrow.

So before you fix your mindset, fix your menu.