/World Mental Health Day 2026: What to say and what to avoid when supporting someone in distress

World Mental Health Day 2026: Supporting a friend, family member, or colleague through emotional distress can often leave people feeling unsure of what to say. While the urge to offer quick solutions or uplifting words is natural, well-intentioned statements can sometimes make the individual feel dismissed or isolated.
Navigating these sensitive conversations requires balancing empathy with thoughtful communication. Specialists share crucial guidance on practical phrases that foster trust, common conversational traps to avoid, and how to offer genuine comfort without overstepping boundaries.
Dr Megha Agarwal, Consultant Psychiatrist, Kailash Deepak Hospital says, "When someone is going through a difficult time, we often feel we need to say something wise. But as a psychiatrist, I would say the first thing they need is not advice. They need to know that you are listening and not judging them."
Devyani Todi, Senior Psychologist at Amaha for World Mental Health Day 2026 notes, "Phrases such as “Just be positive,” “Others have it worse,” or “You’re overthinking” may unintentionally minimise someone's experience, even when said with good intentions. They can leave a person feeling that their distress is unreasonable or that they should keep it to themselves. Instead, we can say “i hear you” or “it sounds like you have been going through a lot”, which can show empathy and provide support to the other person."
Dr Megha explains, "You can say, “That sounds really hard. Do you want to talk about it?” Or, “I may not know exactly what you’re feeling, but I’m here with you.” You do not have to understand every detail to show care. You can also ask, “Would you like me to listen, or help you think through what to do?”"
Dr Megha adds, "Avoid saying “just think positive,” “other people have it worse,” or “you’re overreacting.” These phrases can make someone feel their pain is not important. Even “I know exactly how you feel” may not help, because people can experience similar situations differently. Do not call someone weak or attention-seeking for struggling. Emotional distress is not something a person can simply switch off."
Dr Megha highlights, "Another common mistake is jumping straight into advice. Telling someone to quit their job, end a relationship or stop worrying may leave them feeling unheard. First listen. If they want practical help, ask what might make the next few hours or days easier. You could offer to go with them to an appointment or check in tomorrow."
Devyani adds, "They can leave a person feeling that their distress is unreasonable or that they should keep it to themselves. Instead, we can say “I hear you” or “it sounds like you have been going through a lot” can show empathy and provide support to the other person."
Dr Megha says, "Also, do not say “call me anytime” if you cannot realistically be available. Offer what you can genuinely do."
Dr Megha emphasises, "If someone says they want to die or hurt themselves, do not dismiss it as drama. Ask directly if they might act on those thoughts, stay with them if there is immediate danger, and help them reach urgent professional support. You do not have to fix everything. Listen, take them seriously and help them get support."
(This article features expert quotes provided for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition.)
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