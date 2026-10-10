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World Mental Health Day 2026: What to say and what to avoid when supporting someone in distress

For World Mental Health Day 2026, mental health specialists outline supportive communication strategies, phrases to avoid, and essential guidelines for helping someone through emotional distress.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 08:30 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 08:30 AM IST
World Mental Health Day 2026: What to say and what to avoid when supporting someone in distress
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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