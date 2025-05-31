World No Tobacco Day 2025: Protecting Tiny Hearts— The Silent Victims Of Smoking

Every year, World No Tobacco Day on May 31 is a stark reminder of the devastating health impacts of tobacco. While much of the focus is on the smoker, there is very little attention on the quiet tragedy that befalls those who have no voice, no choice, and no protection — unborn babies and pregnant mothers.

Dr Rujul Jhaveri - Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecologist Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai shares how to protect tiny hearts who are silent victims of smoking.

A Baby’s First Breath Should Not Begin with Smoke

From the moment a woman conceives, her body becomes a sanctuary — nurturing and growing new life. But when tobacco enters this sacred space, it brings poison instead of protection. Cigarette smoke contains over 7,000 harmful chemicals, many of which go past the placenta and reach the baby, disrupting what should be a safe, nurturing environment.

The Real Cost of Smoking During Pregnancy

Smoking and pregnancy do not mix. Any exposure to tobacco – whether direct or indirect – can lead to adverse outcomes during pregnancy. Some of them include:

Low Birth Weight and Premature Birth - Nicotine and carbon monoxide reduce oxygen and nutrients to the baby, often resulting in low birth weight and preterm delivery. These babies may spend weeks in neonatal ICUs, fighting to survive with underdeveloped organs.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) - Smoking during pregnancy or near a newborn doubles the risk of SIDS, a tragic and sudden loss of life that shatters families.

Lifelong Struggles - Children born to mothers who smoke may experience developmental delays, learning disabilities, chronic respiratory conditions, and even behavioural issues like ADHD.

Miscarriage and Stillbirth - Tobacco increases the risk of miscarriage and stillbirth. Entire lives are lost before they begin — not due to chance, but due to exposure to toxic substances that could have been avoided.

The Hidden Dangers of Secondhand Smoke

You don’t have to be the one smoking to harm your baby. Secondhand smoke — from a partner, family member, or co-worker — can be just as lethal. Pregnant women exposed to it are more likely to face complications like placental abruption, preterm labour, and growth restrictions in the baby.

After Birth: The Battle Continues

The dangers don't disappear once the baby is born. Side effects of tobacco / smoking are far reaching:

➔ Babies exposed to smoke are more likely to suffer from asthma, bronchitis, frequent infections, and even sudden death.

➔ They may grow up in environments where smoking is normalised, increasing their likelihood of becoming smokers too — perpetuating a deadly cycle.

There Is Hope: Pregnancy Can Help Triumph Over Addiction

Quitting smoking is one of the hardest challenges many face — but pregnancy offers a profound reason to do it. Thousands of mothers have successfully quit, not because it was easy, but because the life growing inside them was worth every struggle. And if a pregnant woman wants to quit smoking, she does not need to walk alone.



Help is available:

➔ Counselling and support groups specifically for pregnant women

➔ Nicotine replacement therapy under medical guidance

➔ Smoke-free home campaigns that involve the whole family