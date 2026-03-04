World Obesity Day 2026: Doctors raise alarm as rising weight issues disrupt women’s hormones and trigger silent organ damage

As India witnesses a sharp rise in lifestyle-related health concerns, doctors are now observing a worrying trend, obesity is no longer just a cosmetic issue but a major medical trigger behind hormonal imbalance, infertility, PCOS, cardiovascular strain, and silent organ damage. On the occasion of World Obesity Day, Dr Pragati Jain, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Yatharth Hospital Noida 110 Unit, highlights a concerning shift she is observing in her OPD trends across NCR.

Reduced physical activity after COVID

“In the last few years, we are clearly seeing more women coming with irregular periods, delayed conception, and hormonal imbalance where excess weight is a major factor. Compared to pre-pandemic years, the rise is approximately 25–35%. Sedentary jobs, prolonged sitting hours, stress, late sleep cycles, easy access to processed food, and reduced physical activity after COVID have all contributed. Most women don’t come saying they have obesity. They say, ‘periods irregular ho gaye’ or ‘pregnancy delay ho rahi hai.’ But when we evaluate them, weight is often the root trigger.”

She further adds, “In my practice, nearly 70–80% of women with PCOS are overweight or obese, and around 50–60% of infertility patients have weight-related metabolic disturbances. What is more worrying is that we are seeing this much earlier. PCOS, which was common in women aged 25–30 years earlier, is now regularly diagnosed in girls as young as 16–20 years. Early insulin resistance, acne, facial hair growth, and irregular cycles are becoming common in school and college-going girls.”

Periods are like a monthly health report card

“Obesity is not about appearance; it is about hormonal rhythm. Periods are like a monthly health report card — when weight increases, that report changes first. The reassuring part is that reproductive health is often the earliest to improve with weight correction. Instead of panic treatments, restoring metabolic balance should be the first step. Helping a woman become healthier often helps her become a mother naturally."

Dr Kapil Kochhar, Director, Minimal Access, Bariatric, Robotic & General Surgery, Yatharth Hospital, Noida Extension, says, “Obesity is not just about appearance; it silently damages multiple organs long before symptoms become visible. Excess visceral fat interferes with insulin function, leading to insulin resistance and prediabetes, which gradually harm blood vessels and nerves. It increases cardiovascular strain through high cholesterol, hypertension, and endothelial dysfunction, contributing to silent atherosclerosis that may suddenly present as a heart attack or stroke."

Obesity may even cause subclinical sleep apnea

Fat accumulation in the liver can progress to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, fibrosis, or even cirrhosis without obvious warning signs. The kidneys also suffer due to sustained pressure from diabetes and hypertension. Additionally, adipose tissue releases pro-inflammatory cytokines, creating chronic inflammation linked to accelerated aging, osteoarthritis, and increased cancer risk. Obesity may even cause subclinical sleep apnea, lowering oxygen levels and overworking the heart. These silent effects can remain undetected for years, which is why early BMI monitoring and timely lifestyle intervention are crucial.”

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)