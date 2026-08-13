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World Organ Donation Day: Three critical myths busted and dos & don'ts every family must know

World Organ Donation Day on August 13 highlights the urgent need for donors in India. While cases of transplants have risen, shortages persist. A doctor debunks myths on brain death, age limits, and living liver donation safety, urging families to discuss wishes and avoid illegal organ trading.

Written ByIpsita Bhattacharya
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 09:06 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 09:09 AM IST
World Organ Donation Day: Three critical myths busted and dos & don'ts every family must know
Image Credit: (Image by Magnific)

About the Author

Ipsita Bhattacharya

Ipsita Bhattacharya

Ipsita Bhattacharya is a senior journalist and News Editor with Zee News English, bringing over 18 years of experience across the landscapes of print and digital media. Throughout her distinguished career, she has demonstrated a unique versatility, successfully heading both Lifestyle & Entertainment and Hardcore News desks.

Expertise & Focus Areas

With a Master’s degree in English Literature, Ipsita’s reporting is characterised by its depth and range, spanning from the pulse of politics to the nuances of wellness:

News & Governance: Covering hardcore political developments and crime with the precision and authority of a veteran editor.

Lifestyle & Culture: Exploring the world of travel, wellness, and entertainment, backed by extensive experience in the high-energy lifestyle beats of top-tier publications.

Health: A seasoned health reporter, Ipsita translates complex medical science into impactful stories by interviewing leading experts on the front lines of healthcare.

Career Highlights & Legacy: What defines Ipsita is her trajectory of excellence that began early in her career. Her journey includes tenures at India’s most prestigious newsrooms, including The Times of India, India Today, and Deccan Chronicle.

High-Profile Coverage: From interviewing Bollywood icons like Priyanka Chopra and Sridevi to actively participating in India Today Conclave coverages.

Global Recognition: Selected to cover the IIFA Awards in Bangkok early in her career and officially recognized for her outstanding contributions at Zee in 2023.

Beyond the newsroom, Ipsita is an avid traveller and a connoisseur of "cozy murders," often found solving mysteries alongside screen detectives or within the pages of a novel.

Contact & Connect:

Email: Ipsita.Bhattacharya@india.com

X (Twitter): @ipsitab_me

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