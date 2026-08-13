August 13 marks World Organ Donation Day — a time dedicated to raising awareness about the vital need for organ donors and honoring those who give the gift of life. Modern medicine has made remarkable strides, turning complex organ transplants into routine, life-saving procedures. Yet, despite these clinical advancements, thousands of critically ill patients remain on waiting lists, facing an uncertain future.
The primary barrier today is no longer technical skill or medical infrastructure; it is the persistence of deep-rooted myths, lack of awareness, and hesitant household conversations.
India's transplantation ecosystem has witnessed a dramatic transformation over the past decade. According to Dr Shaleen Agarwal, Principal Consultant & Chief of Liver Transplant & HPB Services, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, in 2013, the country performed under 5,000 organ transplants annually. By 2025, that number surged past 20,000, establishing India as a global leader in complex transplant surgeries, particularly living donor procedures.
Despite this progress, a vast gap remains between the demand for organs and their availability. Closing this gap requires clearing away common misconceptions and fostering open discussions about organ donation within families.
Dr Shaleen Agarwal shares the following myths vs facts when it comes to organ donation:
Myth 1: "Brain death means there is still a chance of recovery."
The Reality: Brain-stem death is legally, medically, and irreversibly recognised as death under Indian law. While medical equipment like ventilators can artificially keep the heart beating and maintain blood circulation — making the patient appear alive — recovery is impossible once brain-stem death is officially certified by qualified medical boards. Understanding this distinction is crucial, as deceased organ donation can only occur within a short, precise window following certified brain-stem death.
Myth 2: "I am too old to be an organ donor."
The Reality: Age alone does not disqualify anyone from being a donor. Transplant teams evaluate the health, function, and medical suitability of specific organs rather than relying solely on chronological age. A single deceased donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and significantly improve the lives of dozens more through tissue donation.
Myth 3: "Living liver donation is inherently dangerous."
The Reality: Living donor liver transplantation is a well-established, highly refined procedure. Donors undergo rigorous medical, anatomical, and psychological evaluations long before entering an operating room. A extensive 2024 study analysing over 60,000 living liver donors revealed a donor mortality rate of approximately 0.06% — demonstrating that the risk is exceptionally low when donors are thoroughly screened. Donor safety remains the absolute priority, and these procedures should only be performed at experienced transplant centers following full informed consent.
What Families Should Do:
Pledge and Share: Dr Agarwal points out that people should register their intent to donate on an authorised government or institutional platform. “Most importantly, inform your family members of your choice. In moments of crisis, family consent is required, making your vocal wish the key to ensuring your pledge is honoured,” says Dr Agarwal.
Seek Verified Knowledge: Educate your household on what brain-stem death entails. “Rely on information from certified transplant specialists and official health networks rather than unverified social media claims,” the doctor points out.
What You Should Never Do:
Avoid Unlawful Practices: Dr Agarwal warns that however criticial your position is, never participate in buying or selling organs, deal with unauthorised intermediaries, or yield to financial or emotional coercion regarding living donation. “Organ donation must always remain voluntary, altruistic, transparent, and compliant with the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act,” notes Dr Agarwal.
Pledging to be a donor is a powerful first step, but the true impact begins at home. This World Organ Donation Day, the most meaningful action you can take is starting a simple, clear conversation with your loved ones about your donor wishes. A brief dialogue today could grant someone a second chance at life tomorrow.
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