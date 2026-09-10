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World Suicide Prevention Day 2026: 7 signs of depression you may not notice in high-functioning person

World Suicide Prevention Day 2026: Experts highlight 7 subtle signs that a high-functioning person may be struggling with depression despite appearing fine on the outside.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
World Suicide Prevention Day 2026: 7 signs of depression you may not notice in high-functioning person
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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