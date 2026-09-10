World Suicide Prevention Day 2026: Depression is not just an extended period of sadness. It is a medical illness that impacts many aspects of life such as moods, sleep, eating habits, attention, energy levels, relationships, and a person’s functionality.
September 10 is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day, a day dedicated to bringing global attention to suicide prevention and encouraging conversations that can help people seek support. In 2026, the day marks the final year of the three-year theme “Changing the Narrative on Suicide”, with a call to “Start the Conversation”. The campaign encourages people to move away from silence, stigma and misconceptions and towards openness, empathy and support.
Depression can sometimes make even ordinary tasks feel difficult. For someone experiencing it, reaching out, maintaining a routine, attending an appointment or simply responding to a message can require enormous effort. Recovery may therefore look different from what people around them expect. It can be gradual, uneven and deeply personal.
Experts reveal what healing from depression can really involve, how loved ones can offer meaningful support, and why small steps matter.
Ms. Ritika Aggarwal, Consultant - Psychologist, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai, said, "Depression is not simply sadness, laziness, or a lack of willpower. It is a mental health condition that can affect mood, motivation, sleep, appetite, energy levels, concentration, the ability to experience pleasure, and relationships. For someone with severe depression, getting out of bed, getting through daily activities, or even just responding to a message can feel overwhelming."
Dr Aggarwal also points to an important paradox: depression itself can make it harder for a person to find the motivation and social support needed for recovery.
"One of the paradoxes of depression is that the illness itself can take away the motivation needed to recover as well as reduce the social network to help support the individual through the illness. That is one of the reasons why expecting someone to simply “try harder” rarely works. Progress may initially look very small – stepping out for a few minutes, taking a short walk, attending one therapy session, having a meal, sleeping better, etc. These seemingly ordinary actions can be important steps towards restoring functioning."
Dr Archana Sharma, Senior Consultant - Psychology, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Delhi, said, "One should accept the fact that depression requires medical treatment right at the beginning of the process. One may lack the interest in the activities he/she used to enjoy, may isolate himself from the world, find it difficult to sleep, feel constantly tired, irritable or worthless.
It is necessary not to consider this state as laziness, lack of strength or too much thinking. This illness may affect brain’s processing of emotions, motivation and stress."
For some people, recognising these changes can be the first step towards seeking appropriate care rather than continuing to struggle alone.
Dr Sharma said treatment needs to be tailored to the individual.
"It is true that there is no universal approach that can benefit all individuals suffering from this disease. According to the severity of the condition and health status of the individual, the person may have to undergo psychotherapy, medication, or both.
Therapies of psychological nature can help people learn how to identify irrational thoughts, cope with problems and behave differently in difficult situations. In case of moderate or severe depression, doctors can recommend taking antidepressants prescribed by psychiatrists. No drugs should be taken or stopped without the advice of a specialist.
Treatment can last for a long time, and there will be periods of improvement and regressions. Follow-up visits help specialists monitor patient’s recovery process and change methods accordingly."
Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, PsychiatMehta explains that depression can affect multiple systems at the same time, which is onerist, Aakash Healthcare, said:
"You can get better from depression but rarely is it a quick fix. With the right treatment, patience, support and – very importantly – an understanding that recovery is not the same for everyone, this is usually a slow process."
Shankar explains that the first challenge can be recognising that something is not right, particularly when a person has spent a long time trying to manage alone.
"A lot of people who are depressed spend a long time trying to cope on their own. They might tell themselves they need to be stronger, that other people have it worse, or that they just need to “think positive.” Such beliefs may discourage people from seeking professional help.
Signs are: prolonged sadness, loss of interest in things they enjoyed, changes in sleep or appetite, low energy, trouble concentrating, feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness, withdrawal from family and friends.
Depression can be different, too. Some may still be working and socializing, but inside they are battling. That’s why it’s important to look for changes in behavior and mental health," Dr Pavitra concludes.
Mehta explains that depression can affect multiple systems at the same time, which is one reason simplistic advice such as “just think positive” can be unhelpful.
Tara Mehta, Consultant - Clinical Psychology, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mumbai – A Fortis Associate, said, "Depression rarely announces itself as a single crisis. More often, it arrives quietly — as a dimming, a flattening, a slow retreat from things that once mattered. By the time most people name it, they've already been living inside it for months. This is part of why healing from depression is so misunderstood: it isn't a switch that flips back on, but a process that unfolds in layers.
Clinically, depression is understood as a disruption across several systems at once — mood, cognition, motivation, sleep, and the body's stress response all shift together. This is why "just think positive" fails so completely. The person isn't choosing pessimism; their brain is temporarily running on a different operating system, one where effort feels heavier and reward feels distant.
Healing, then, isn't about willpower. It tends to require three things working in tandem. First, behavioral activation — re-engaging with small, structured actions even before motivation returns, because motivation is often a result of activity, not a precondition for it. Second, cognitive work — learning to notice and question the distorted, self-critical thoughts depression manufactures, without necessarily believing every one of them. Third, connection — because isolation is both a symptom and an accelerant, and recovery is rarely a solo project. For many, medication or therapy provides the scaffolding that makes the first two possible at all."
"One of the biggest myths out there about depression is that you can just “get over it.” Depression is not a weakness of character or a moral failing. Treatment options depend on the cause and severity of the disorder . They may include psychotherapy, medications, lifestyle changes, or a combination of these . A mental health professional can help you determine what is right. Therapy is a place to work through negative thought patterns, to learn how to cope with difficult emotions and to learn healthier ways of coping. Medication may also be advised in some cases, to be taken under medical supervision.
For some people, improvement may be seen relatively quickly; for others, recovery can take considerably longer. And treatment may need to be adjusted along the way."
For someone supporting a person with depression, the instinct may be to immediately offer solutions. But the inputs from the mental health professionals repeatedly point towards something gentler: presence, patience, practical support and avoiding judgement.
Dr Aggarwal said: "How can you help someone?
Saying things like “Just think positive”, “You have so much to be grateful for”, or “Try to get out more” isn’t helpful. While well-intentioned, it can feel less like support and more like a reminder that others would not understand what they are going through.
Sometimes, the most helpful thing you can do is just be there without any judgement or pressure – listening without immediately trying to fix the problem.
Avoid comparing their suffering with someone else’s – it’s not a competition.
Concrete offers to help could be easier to accept than a simple “Let me know if you need anything” as decision making can be difficult. Rather, ask “Would you like me to come with you to your appointment?”, “Would it help if we went for a short walk together?”, “Can I sit with you for a while?”, and so on.
It is important to respect the person’s autonomy – supporting someone does not mean taking complete control of their life."
Dr Mehta offers a similar perspective on what practical support can look like.
"Helping someone else through it asks for a different skill set than helping ourselves. The most useful thing a friend or family member can offer isn't advice — it's steady, low-pressure presence. Practically, this looks like:
Dr Sharma also emphasises compassion over pressure, "Role of family members and friends is crucial; however, the aid should come in a form of compassion and not forceful approach. Phrases like “There is nothing to get you depressed about,” “Always stay positive” only make the patient feel misunderstood.
One should be attentive and listen with no judgment at all. Suggest seeking professional help, go to appointments together, provide assistance with everyday routine tasks. Do not press your friend to speak."
One of the most important messages running through the inputs is that a difficult day, a setback or a return of not is linear. Most people move forward, stall, slip back, and move forward from the outside, but they can represent meaningful progress for someone experiencing depression.
Dr Shankar noted, "Telling a depressed person “just exercise”, “go out” or “stay positive” can be daunting. Recovery often starts with very small, achievable steps.
You can rebuild structure slowly by getting up at the same time each day, taking a short walk, eating regular meals, sleeping at a regular time, spending a few minutes outside, or reconnecting with one trusted person.
These steps are not a replacement for professional treatment when treatment is needed. They can, instead, help with the recovery.
Also, it is important to celebrate small victories. An outsider may not think that taking a shower or going to therapy or cooking a meal or answering the phone is a huge accomplishment, but for someone who is fighting depression, it can be a sign of progress."
One of the most important messages running through the inputs is that a difficult day, a setback or a return of symptoms does not automatically mean that recovery has failed.
Dr Aggarwal said, "It’s also important to understand that recovery is rarely linear – they may have some good days followed by bad days. This doesn’t necessarily mean that treatment has failed. What matters is continuing to monitor symptoms, maintaining treatment, and identifying warning signs of relapse."
Dr Mehta adds, "What healing is not is linear. Most people move forward, stall, slip back, and move forward again — and that pattern is normal, not failure. The psychologist's real job, often, is helping someone tolerate that uncertainty long enough to notice the slow return of color to their days."
Dr Shankar similarly said, "Recovery isn’t always a straight line
There can be good days and bad days. A setback is not a sign that your treatment has failed, or that you cannot get better. Sometimes symptoms recur and treatment needs to be reviewed."
Depression can make people feel isolated, exhausted or convinced that they are a burden. But the central message from the professionals is that recovery is possible, and asking for help is not a sign of weakness.
Dr Sharma said, "Depression is curable. By getting proper medical treatment, counselling, having good habits, and motivation, many individuals have been cured and led productive lives. The most critical thing to realize here is that by asking for help, one is not being weak but is taking the right path to recovery."
Dr Shankar concluded, "The conclusion is that depression is treatable and people can recover. There is nothing wrong in asking for help. It is the first step in healing.
For a person who lives with depression, the first step might be very simple: “I’m not okay.” Telling someone else." And for those they touch, sometimes the most powerful response is just as simple—"I'm here. "Let's get through this together.""
And Dr Aggarwal offers a similarly simple message, "Sometimes, healing begins with one simple message: “You don’t have to go through this alone. Let’s take the next step together.”"
Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).
(This article features expert quotes provided for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition.)
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