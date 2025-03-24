World TB Day 2025: Expert Explains How Genital Tuberculosis Can Cause Infertility And Why Early Diagnosis Matters

World TB Day 2025: Infertility has become a growing concern worldwide, with numerous underlying causes—some of which are often overlooked. One such cause is Genital Tuberculosis (GTB), a lesser-known form of tuberculosis that affects the reproductive organs and can severely impact fertility.

Understanding Genital Tuberculosis and Its Impact

Dr. Chinmayie, MBBS, MS (OBG), FRM, and Senior Consultant Fertility Specialist at Oasis Fertility, explains, "Genital TB, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, can spread through the bloodstream and affect the reproductive system. In women, it impacts the uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes, while in men, it can damage the prostate and epididymis."

Although more common in developing countries, GTB is often misdiagnosed due to its lack of typical tuberculosis symptoms, such as chronic cough or fever. Many cases are only discovered when individuals struggle with unexplained infertility.

How Genital Tuberculosis Affects Fertility

In Women GTB can cause:

→ Fallopian tube blockages leading to tubal infertility

→ Scarring of the uterus, reducing embryo implantation success

→ Pelvic pain, irregular menstrual cycles, and abnormal vaginal discharge

In Men GTB can result in:

→ Prostate and epididymis damage, affecting sperm production

→ Low sperm count, poor sperm motility, or dysfunction

→ Possible erectile dysfunction, often mistaken for other conditions

Diagnosis of Genital Tuberculosis

Diagnosing GTB requires specialized tests, including:

→ Ultrasound & Hysterosalpingography (HSG): Detects uterine abnormalities and tubal blockages

→ Laparoscopy or Biopsy: Confirms Mycobacterium tuberculosis presence

→ Semen Analysis: Evaluates sperm health in men

→ PCR & Culture Tests: Identify tuberculosis infection in reproductive organs

Treatment and Hope for Fertility Restoration

The good news is that GTB is treatable with antibiotics, often restoring fertility if diagnosed early. In severe cases, fallopian tube surgery or assisted reproductive technologies (ART), such as IVF, can help overcome damage caused by the infection.

The Need for Awareness

If left untreated, GTB can lead to permanent infertility. Raising awareness about genital tuberculosis is crucial to ensuring proper screening for individuals facing unexplained infertility.

Genital tuberculosis is a hidden cause of infertility that often goes undiagnosed. By increasing awareness, promoting early diagnosis, and seeking appropriate treatments, many individuals affected by GTB can regain their fertility and fulfill their dream of parenthood.