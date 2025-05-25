World Thyroid Awareness Day 2025: Expert Debunks Myths, Misinformation, And Reveals Medical Truth About Thyroid Health

Every year on May 25, World Thyroid Awareness Day draws global attention to one of the most misunderstood yet crucial aspects of human health, thyroid function. Established in 2008 by the European Thyroid Association (ETA), the day aims to spread awareness about thyroid disorders, promote early detection, and dispel misinformation that can lead to delayed or incorrect treatment.

In 2025, this day holds even more significance. With modern lifestyles becoming more stressful and polluted, and social media often steering public perception, thyroid dysfunction is increasingly misdiagnosed, misunderstood, or mishandled.

Misinformation Vs Medical Insight: A Doctor’s Viewpoint

Dr Johann Varghese, Consultant Endocrinologist at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, has seen the consequences of digital misinformation firsthand. “The internet is full of wellness trends and health hacks, some well-intended; many misleading,” he says. “People walk into my clinic convinced they have thyroid disease after one Google search or start self-medicating with supplements based on influencer advice.”

Here, Dr Johann helps unpack some of the most common myths about thyroid health—and reveals the truth behind them:

7 Common Myths About Thyroid Disorders Debunked

1. “If you're tired, it's your thyroid.”

Fatigue is a nonspecific symptom. It could be due to stress, anemia, poor sleep, or other health issues, not always hypothyroidism.

2. “Weight gain = thyroid problem.”

While hypothyroidism can cause mild weight gain (around 5–7%), it’s rarely the sole culprit. Other lifestyle factors usually play a bigger role.

3. “Everyone should avoid gluten to fix thyroid issues.”

Dr Johann says only individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity benefit from this. There's no solid evidence that gluten affects thyroid health otherwise.

4. “Iodine supplements cure all thyroid problems.”

Excess iodine can actually worsen autoimmune thyroid disorders. Taking it without medical advice is risky.

5. “Natural supplements are safer than thyroid meds.”

Natural doesn't mean harmless. Many supplements interfere with thyroid hormone absorption and regulation.

6. “TSH is the only test you need.”

TSH is a good start, but T3 and T4 levels often provide a fuller picture of thyroid function and help guide treatment.

7. “Pink salt and Himalayan salt are better for the thyroid.”

The truth? Only iodised salt contains the iodine your thyroid needs. Exotic salts don’t help thyroid function and may lead to deficiencies.

The Dangers of Self-Diagnosis

According to Dr Johann, self-diagnosis is one of the most harmful trends in thyroid health today. "It not only delays correct treatment but also masks more serious conditions. Some people spend months on herbal supplements or restrictive diets without real medical oversight, by the time they see a doctor, the condition has often worsened."

Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment: What You Should Know

Common symptoms of thyroid imbalance include unexplained fatigue, weight changes, dry skin, hair thinning, depression, and sensitivity to cold or heat.

Diagnosis typically involves blood tests such as:

1. TSH (Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone)

2. Free T3 and T4

3. Thyroid antibody tests (in autoimmune cases)

Treatment may include:

1. Levothyroxine for hypothyroidism

2. Anti-thyroid medications or even radioactive iodine therapy/surgery for hyperthyroidism

3. Regular monitoring and dose adjustments

Doctor’s Final Advice: Think Before You Treat

Dr Johann’s parting message is clear:

“Your thyroid health requires medical expertise, not wellness fads. Always consult a doctor before taking any supplements or changing your diet drastically. Health is personal, and treatment must be too.”

Stay aware, stay informed, and most importantly, stay medically guided this World Thyroid Awareness Day.