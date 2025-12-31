Year-End Fertility Checklist For Every Couple Planning Pregnancy In 2026

With 2025 coming to an end, many couples are up for new goals for the upcoming year. From career jump, financial goals, to starting a family, new dreams come knocking around this time. While emotional and lifestyle readiness often come into the spotlight, fertility specialists emphasise that being medically prepared is equally important while planning pregnancy.

“Fertility planning should generally begin before couples actively start trying for a baby. Early testing prevents uncertainty and delays later,” says Dr Ila Gupta, Chairperson and Chief IVF Consultant at Pristyn Care Ferticity.

Why You Should Consider a Year-End Fertility Test

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Year-end acts as a health checkpoint, especially for couples who are willing to step into the new year with a better reproductive health. Hence, timely assessments can detect potential issues well within time. These tests help manage issues easily before the condition gets severe.

Couples should consider comprehensive fertility evaluation as the first step.

3 Recommended Tests for Women

A fertility evaluation for women checks the hormonal balance and reproductive health.

Some of the tests that gynecologists advise include:

1. Hormone profiling that includes AMH, FSH, LH, and TSH levels to check ovarian reserve

2. ⁠Pelvic ultrasound for evaluating ovaries and uterus, and detect conditions like fibroids or PCOS

3. ⁠General health screening for anemia, vitamin deficiencies, and blood sugar levels

“These tests help us customize a fertility treatment plan on the basis of individual health” , explains Dr Gupta.

3 Recommended Fertility Tests for Men

Male fertility has an equally crucial role. However, it often gets overlooked.

Fertility specialists usually recommend the following tests:

1. Semen analysis - This checks the sperm count, motility, and

2. Hormonal evaluation - Doctors generally recommend genetic or advanced tests if there’s a history of infertility or pregnancy loss

“Almost 50% of infertility cases are caused due to male factors. So, when both partners go for fertility tests, it helps us identify issues that are usually treatable,” Dr. Gupta adds.

Choose Advanced Testing

On the basis of age, medical history, or previous outcomes, doctors may also advise the following tests:

1. Infection screening

2. Diabetes and lifestyle-related risk assessments

3. Genetic screening, especially when planning late pregnancies

Successful Pregnancy Planning Necessitate Clarity, Not Pressure

Fertility specialists are of the opinion that fertility tests inform and not alarm or overwhelm. Understanding your medical status is the right way to plan for

“Knowing your medical status allows couples to plan better—whether that means trying naturally, making health changes, or considering fertility preservation or treatment,” says Dr. Gupta.

As couples step into 2026 with hopes of parenthood, a thoughtful year-end fertility checklist can offer clarity, confidence, and a more prepared start to the journey ahead.

Dr Amreen Singh Consultant - IVF and Infertility Yatharth Hospital, Noida Extension, says, "Thinking about having a baby? That’s great. But here’s one thing most people don’t think about soon enough: getting your fertility checked before you dive in. With 2026 just around the corner, anyone hoping for a baby should put this on their list. It’s a simple move, but it can make everything smoother later."

If you’re a woman, book an appointment with your gynaecologist first. They’ll likely check your hormones, FSH, LH, AMH, thyroid—all that stuff tells you how your ovaries are doing. Don’t skip out on infection screenings either. Testing for rubella, HIV, and hepatitis keeps both you and your future baby safer. And a pelvic ultrasound? That can reveal issues in your uterus or ovaries you’d never notice otherwise.

For male, get a semen analysis done. It checks your sperm count, how well they move, and their shape. These things matter a lot more than you’d guess. It’s smart to do hormone and infection tests, too. The sooner you spot a problem, the better your odds.

But it’s not all about test results. The way you live every day—what you eat, how much you move, the way you handle stress—these things matter, for both of you. If it all feels overwhelming, find a fertility specialist. They’ll walk you through it.

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about fertility, diabetes, weight loss, or other medical conditions.)