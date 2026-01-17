Yellow Alert In Delhi-NCR: 7 Essential Steps To Protect Yourself From Ongoing Cold Wave

Yellow Alert In Delhi-NCR: As winter tightens its grip on the capital region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, signalling chilly nights, biting winds, and increased health risks, especially for children, the elderly, and those with existing illnesses. Here’s a practical, easy-to-follow guide to help you stay safe and healthy during this cold wave.

1. Layer Up Smartly, Not Just Heavily

Instead of one thick jacket, opt for multiple warm layers. Thermal innerwear, woollens, and a wind-resistant outer layer help trap body heat more effectively. Don’t forget essentials like gloves, socks, mufflers, and caps, significant heat is lost through the head and extremities.

2. Protect Yourself From Early Morning And Late-Night Exposure

Cold wave conditions are most severe during early mornings and late evenings. If possible, avoid stepping out during these hours. If you must, cover your face and nose to prevent inhaling icy air, which can trigger respiratory issues.

3. Keep Your Immunity Strong With The Right Diet

Winter weakens immunity if nutrition is ignored. Include warm, freshly cooked meals, seasonal vegetables, soups, nuts, jaggery, and vitamin C-rich fruits in your diet. Staying nourished helps the body generate warmth and fight infections.

4. Stay Hydrated Even If You Don’t Feel Thirsty

Cold weather reduces the sensation of thirst, but dehydration still occurs. Drink lukewarm water, herbal teas, and warm fluids throughout the day to maintain internal body balance and circulation.

5. Maintain Indoor Warmth Safely

Use room heaters or blowers carefully. Ensure proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide buildup. Avoid sleeping with heaters too close, and never leave them unattended. Warm bedding and curtains can also help retain heat indoors.

6. Take Extra Care Of Vulnerable Groups

Infants, elderly family members, and people with asthma, arthritis, or heart conditions need special attention. Ensure they are adequately clothed, well-fed, and not exposed to cold drafts or damp environments.

7. Stay Updated With Weather Alerts And Health Advisories

A yellow alert means conditions can worsen. Keep track of IMD updates, local advisories, and school or office announcements. Early awareness helps you plan travel, work, and daily routines more safely.

Why A Yellow Alert Matters

A yellow alert is not just informational, it’s a cautionary signal. Prolonged cold exposure can lead to hypothermia, respiratory infections, joint pain flare-ups, and weakened immunity. Taking timely precautions can prevent avoidable health complications.

The Delhi-NCR cold wave is a reminder that winter demands mindfulness, not panic. Simple lifestyle adjustments, timely precautions, and staying informed can help you sail through this chilly phase safely and comfortably.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about diabetes, weight loss, or other medical conditions.)