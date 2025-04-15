Yoga For Asthma- Poses And Practices To Improve Breathing

Asthma is a common, chronic respiratory condition which leads to the inflammation of the airways in the lungs due to several factors that may trigger the lungs, such as genetic history, early childhood respiratory infections, allergies, environmental pollutants, weather changes etc.

Asthma can cause changes in the airways, all of which lead to narrowing of the airways which makes it difficult to breathe. When a person with asthma contacts a trigger, either there is swelling and irritation in the airways or extra mucous production or constriction of the airways called bronchoconstriction which can lead to wheezing, coughing or severe chest tightness in a full-blown asthma attack.

Asthma is considered a very common chronic disease affecting around 300 million people worldwide. It is far more prevalent amongst children. According to the hygiene hypothesis, children today are far less exposed to playing in the mud, walking barefoot on grass and live more sheltered and synthetic lives as compared to previous generations. This significantly affects their microbiome, immunity and capacity to ward off allergens. Thus, children are more prone to asthma these days as they aren’t getting immunized to mud and playing in the outdoors as much as the previous generations did.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Author, Columnist, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa shares yoga poses and practices for people dealing with asthma.

Significance of Pranayama

Thankfully, Asthma & other Respiratory disorders can be improved by Pranayama – an integral part of yoga. Pranayama refers to the science of Prana, the life force energy. This technique plays a vital role in promoting lung health by enhancing oxygen circulation, reducing stress and restoring mental – emotional balance.

The following pranayama techniques have significant benefits when used to curb asthma and to manage it.

1. Bhramari Pranayama (Humming bee breathing) – This gentle humming bee vibration with eyes closed and fingertips placed on specific pressure points on the nose, eyes and ears helps release tension and calms the nervous system down improving the respiratory process.

2. Kapalbhati pranayama (Skull shining breath)

- This Pranayama Technique, involves forceful exhalations through the nose while keeping inhalations passive. Through the rapid expulsion of breath, abdominal muscles get activated and blood circulation, oxygenation and lung function all see improvement. It also releases toxins, reduces stress and has been known to help asthma patients.

3. Ujjayi pranayama – (Victorious breath)

- Ujjayi pranayama is characterized by a soft hissing sound during both inhalation and exhalation and taking slow, deep breaths which helps improve lung capacity. Deeper breaths not only induces mental calmness and improves blood circulation but the diaphragmatic muscles also get strengthened which aids the process of respiration.

Thus, Regular practice of pranayama techniques enhances lung health, boosts oxygen flow, reduces stress, and promotes mental clarity. Even a few minutes a day can improve overall well-being.

Yoga poses that help the breathing process and create relief for asthma and respiratory disorders -

There are many yoga asanas that assist in treating respiratory disorders. Certain yoga poses reduce the frequency and intensity of asthma attacks, improve overall lung function and instil a sense of peace, calm and relaxation in the person.

Some important yoga asanas that help to counter asthma essentially are chest opening poses that stretch out the muscles of the lungs and diaphragm, clean out the toxins in the respiratory airways and improve blood flow and oxygenation to the lungs. Common poses that are beneficial for respiratory function are : Bhujangasana ( cobra pose) , Matsayasana ( fish pose ), Marjaryasana- Bitilasana ( cat-cow pose ), Anjaneyasana ( low lunge ) and Setu Bandhasana ( bridge pose ).