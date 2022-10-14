Yoga for diabetes: Lower your blood sugar level with these 5 simple asanas

Yoga for diabetics: The many wonders and benefits of Yoga are now accepted worldwide. Yoga can help in containing many ailments, high blood sugar and pressure being two of them. High blood sugar can lead to many complications in the future and therefore it's essential to keep the glucose levels in the blood in check. While medicines are to be taken as per physicians' advice, people also need to lead a healthy lifestyle. And what is better than yoga? Here are five asanas which can help diabetes patients to regulate their condition.

1) Balasana (Child pose)

This pose is said to aid relaxation which in turn increases the production of insulin-producing beta cells.

How to do:

Fold your legs (kneeling position) and sit straight. Slowly, bend your torso forward on the floor. Stretch your arms and touch the ground with your forehead. Hold this position for 15-20 seconds and then get back to the seating pose. Repeat 4-5 sets daily.



2) Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

As it helps in regulating the pancreas, this is an ideal asana for diabetics.

How to do:

Lie on your stomach. Your feet should be slightly apart and your hands by your side. Hold your ankles by folding your knees. Breathe in, and lift your chest slowly off the ground. Feel the stretch on your arms and thighs. Hold the position for around 15 seconds. Then breathe out and slowly bring your chest and leg down to the ground, releasing your ankles. Rest with your arms by the side. Repeat sets 3-4 times.

3) Paschimottanasana (Seated-forward Bend)

This is beneficial not for only diabetics but it helps lower blood pressure too.

How to do:

Sit straight on the floor and extend your legs out in front of you. Inhale and pull both your hands above your head and stretch up. Then slowly, exhale while bending forward with your arms stretched out. Try to hold the toes with both hands. If you can't, hold the part of your leg where you can reach. Touch your knee joint with your forehead and close your eyes. Take a few breaths and then as you raise your head, inhale. Exhale and lower your arms.

4) Bhujangasana (Upward-Facing Dog Pose)

This asana, while strengthening your muscles, helps in reducing your blood sugar levels.

How to do:

Lie on your abdomen and keep your legs straight. Go on to keep your forearms perpendicular to the floor and place your arm on the floor beside the last ribcage, on both sides. Then press your arms to lift your body. Look straight and hold the position for 15-20 seconds while breathing normally.

4) Viparita Karani (Legs up the wall)

This helps lower blood sugar and blood pressure levels.

How to do:

Lay on your back, along the side of a wall, and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle. Keep your legs up - wall support is needed if you are not a pro. Stretch your arms and use them to push your legs further. Make sure your head, neck, chin, and throat are relaxed. Hold this position for some time before bringing your legs back to the ground.

5) Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

This ultimate resting pose does more good to your body than you can imagine. It relaxes your body and mind and helps you reap the benefits of exercise. This should be done at the end of your exercise routine.

How to do:

Lie down straight on your back and place your arms by your sides. Your palms should be open and face the sky Close your arms and relax. Try to feel the weightlessness around you, by breathing in and out. Meditate as you breathe in and out.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a doctor's advice or that of a yoga expert. Consult experts before starting an exercise regime. Zee News does not confirm this)