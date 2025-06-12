Yoga For Every Body: Healing PCOS, Thyroid, And Chronic Conditions Naturally

Yoga’s gentle asanas (poses), pranayama (breathing exercises) and mudras (hand gestures are helpful in aiding endocrine health, reducing stress and increasing Vigor, overall.

PCOS/PCOD and Thyroid These are again hormonal imbalances caused by lifestyle, stress and genetic. Symptoms also vary from fatigue and weight gain to mood swings, irregular cycles and infertility. Regular yoga improves blood circulation to glands (including the thyroid and pituitary) and internal organs (particularly the ovaries), which stimulates hormone regulation as well as immune system balance.

Below are 8 yoga poses shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Yoga And Spiritual Leader that have helped me in balancing hormones, supporting thyroid health, and managing PCOS:

1. Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)

Thyroid and pituitary function are given a boost.

Steps:

1. Lie flat on your back.

2. Inhale, both of your legs 90 degrees, push your palms into the floor, hips up.

3. Lean on hands behind back with legs straight in front.

4. Pause for 30 seconds, then lower with control.

2. Halasana (Plough Pose)

Thyroid stimulant, aids digestion.

Steps:

1. From Sarvangasana, lower toes behind head to floor.

2. Keep the palms on the bak to support you.

3. Take a deep breath, hold 30 seconds, release gently.

3. Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Opens chest, enhances lung function, and relieves stress.

Steps:

1. Elbow-press chest lift Lie on back, press elbows (hands to inside of elbows), lift chest.

2. Crown of head meets floor, backbend is created.

3. Keep this position for 30 seconds, then release.

4. Supta Baddha Konasana Yes, you are doing well.

Relaxes reproductive system and helps with PCOS issues.

Steps:

1. Lay down, soles of feet together.

2. Allow the knees to fall open to the sides.

3. Put hands on your belly and breathe deeply for 1–2 minutes.

5. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Tones the spine and activates ovaries and thyroid.

Steps:

1. On the stomach and place the palms under the shoulders.

2. Inhale, chest up, elbows in close by ribs.

3. Lift and hold for 15–30 seconds, then lower.

6. Ujjayi, or Victorious Breath

Stabilizes nervous system and hormones.

Steps:

1. Relax, breathe in deep through the nose.

2. Constriction of throat; slight, exhale with ocean sound.

3. Practice for 5–10 rounds.

7. Shankh Mudra (Conch Gesture)

Activates the thyroid gland.

Steps:

1. Sit upright, spine straight.

2. Wrap right hand around left thumb.

3. Join fingers of left hand to right thumb.

4. Hold in front of navel for 5 minutes each side.

8. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Enhances fertility while also supporting the adrenal and thyroid glands.

Steps:

1. While lying on the back, bring the knees to tabletop while the feet remain hip distance apart.

2. As you clasp the hands beneath the back, lift the hips.

3. Let go and lower slowly after 30 seconds of holding the position.

If practiced with a balanced diet and rest every day, yoga becomes transformative. It requires commitment and patience, yet pays off immensely alongside cognizant breath.

This form of physical exercise is more than just a workout; it’s a powerful medicine for both mind and body.

Engage in this type of physical activity to help you heal.