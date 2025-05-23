Yoga For Eye Health: Yoga As A Natural Solution For Your Vision

The increasing dependency on digital mediums in all parts of a modern life has become an alarming situation for eye health. While screen-time is something that cannot be escaped, a proactive approach towards eye health is definitely something that must be adopted.

Yoga has emerged as the natural solution for eye health. It has preventive as well as therapeutic benefits for fighting the harmful impact of screen exposure to eye health as shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Yoga and Spiritual Leader.

• Netra Dhauti: Take clean cold water in a medium bowl, submerge both eyes in the water, either keep the eyes open or gently keep blinking. This is a cleansing practice, it also activates the blood vessels in the eyes and has a soothing impact.

• Surya Tratak: In Yogic philosophy, the element related to the sensory organ of sight is “Fire”. Sun being the primary source of fire energy on earth, it is extremely important for the eyes to get some sun exposure daily to maintain vitality. In simple terms, Surya Tratak is Sun Gazing. Sit/stand at a place from where the sun is clearly visible. Make sure the sunrays are not too harsh, practice this preferably in the morning during sunrise. Fix the gaze on the sun, allow the sunrays to directly fall on the eyes, do not wear glasses. Try to maintain a steady gaze without blinking, allowing the eyes to absorb the warmth/energy. Practice daily for 8-10 minutes.

• Netra Vyayam: This is a part of “sukshma vyayam” or subtle exercises, like a warm up technique specifically for eyes. Keep the eyes open and rotate the eye balls in all directions. Make sure to practice at a slow pace, without moving the head or neck. Repeat 5 times clockwise and anti-clockwise. It helps in strengthening the eye muscles, especially the ones that are not used in everyday activities. People with vertigo must avoid this.

• Bhramari: Place the tips of the index fingers at the centre of the eyebrows, the tips of the middle fingers at either side of the nape of the nose, the tips of the ring fingers at both sides of the end of the nostrils, the tips of the little fingers above the upper lips and block the ears with the thumbs. Apply gentle pressure at all the points of contact of the fingertips. Inhale deeply and exhale while making a humming sound. Practice daily for 11 -15 minutes.

The placement of hands in brahmari is designed to trigger certain key points on the face which help greatly in activating energy flow in the area. It helps in stimulating optic nerves as well as the nervous system.

In addition to the above practices, a nutritious diet, exposure to nature, regular proactive eye check-ups should be done to protect the eyes from potential long-term damage.