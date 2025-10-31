Yoga For Knee Pain: Try These Poses To Heal Your Knee

Knee pain is one of the most common issues people face—whether it’s due to arthritis, injury, tight muscles, or years of wear and tear. The good news? Yoga can be a gentle and effective way to strengthen and heal your knees naturally.

When practiced mindfully, yoga helps build strength around the knee joint, improve flexibility, and enhance balance—reducing strain and promoting long-term joint health.

Let’s explore a few yoga poses that can support and soothe your knees.

1. Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Why it helps:

This simple standing pose improves alignment and posture—key to reducing knee strain during daily activities.

How to do it:

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart.

Engage your thighs slightly without locking your knees.

Distribute your weight evenly through both feet.

Relax your shoulders and take 5–10 deep breaths.

Tip: Practice this pose daily to build awareness of proper leg alignment.

2. Supported Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Why it helps:

This pose strengthens the quadriceps and glutes, taking pressure off the knees.

How to do it:

Lie on your back, knees bent, feet flat and hip-width apart.

Press your feet into the mat as you lift your hips.

Place a yoga block under your sacrum for support.

Hold for 30–60 seconds, breathing deeply.

Tip: Focus on keeping your knees aligned with your ankles—not splaying out or collapsing inward.

3. Chair Pose (Utkatasana)

Why it helps:

Strengthens the thighs, calves, and hips—muscles that support your knees.

How to do it:

Stand tall, then bend your knees slightly as if sitting in a chair.

Keep your knees behind your toes and chest lifted.

Hold for 5–10 breaths, then slowly rise.

Tip: If you feel strain, practice with your back against a wall for extra support.

4. Reclined Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose (Supta Padangusthasana)

Why it helps:

Stretches the hamstrings and calves—tightness in these muscles often contributes to knee pain.

How to do it:

Lie on your back and loop a strap around your right foot.

Extend your leg up while keeping your left leg grounded.

Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

Tip: Keep a slight bend in the raised knee if you feel tightness in your hamstring.

5. Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani)

Why it helps:

Promotes circulation and relaxation in the legs and knees.

How to do it:

Sit close to a wall and swing your legs up.

Rest your arms by your sides, palms facing up.

Stay here for 5–10 minutes, breathing deeply.

Tip: Use a folded blanket under your hips for comfort.

A Few Safety Tips

Always warm up before yoga.

Avoid deep lunges or poses that cause knee discomfort.

Use props—blocks, straps, or cushions—for support.

Listen to your body: if pain increases, ease out of the pose.

Remember: consistency, not intensity, brings lasting results.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)