Yoga For Lean Muscles: Check Out Asanas And Poses To Build Lean Muscle Without Strain

It must be understood that there are many intense practices in Yoga that build physical strength and require immense will power. The ultimate goal of the practice is definitely to achieve higher levels of consciousness, but the path towards it goes through the body.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar - Author, Columnist, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa shares yoga for lean muscles and poses to build lean muscles without strain.

Yogic practice of asanas and vinyasa flows are far more mindful and natural ways to build lean muscle, in alignment with the body-type. In addition, yoga focuses on holistic development of the body which includes flexibility, agility, balance and strength. Every practice has a counter pose to ensure there is no injury or damage to the body. Focus on breathwork while practicing builds awareness and mental alertness.

• Vrikshasana: Stand with feet together. Place the left foot on the inside of the right thigh, ensuring the left knee is pointed sideways. Actively engage the right leg. Place the hands on the waist for balance. Once stable, both hands can be raised to hold pranam mudra above the head, providing full extension of the spine. Keep breathing steadily. Hold for 30 seconds to begin with, and increase the capacity as you grow. Repeat from the other side.

Benefits: Provides balance, stability, lower body strength, increases focus and lengthens the entire spine enhancing pranic flow throughout the body. Prolonged hold of the asana builds immense lower body muscle along with great mental focus.

• Uttkatasana: Stand straight, keep 2 inch gap between the legs, inhale and lift the arms up next to the ears, half bend the knees while pushing the hips backwards and very lightly leaning the upper body forward, maintaining a straight spine. Hold for 20-30 seconds.

Benefits: Builds thigh and hip muscles, tones the waist and strengthens spinal column.

• Santolanasana: Lie down on the stomach, place the palms under the shoulders, keep legs together, toes pulled in, lift the body up in a straight line, straighten the elbows and knees, body weight distributed amongst the wrists, shoulders, toes, engage the core. Hold stable for 30 seconds and keep building the capacity.

Benefits: Helps build shoulders and arm muscles, tones the core and strengthens the back.

• Naukasana: Sit in dandasana with back and legs straight, pull toes inwards. Lift both legs up such that the toes come at eye level, gaze towards the toes, brings the arms up such that the fingers also point towards the toes, make sure not to lean back and body weight remains at the base, not shifting it to tailbone. Hold for 20-30 seconds and keep building capacity.

Benefits: Builds core muscles, gets rid of central body weight, boosts metabolism, tones and develops ab muscles.

Yoga helps in building lean muscle without the use of artificial supplements and develops the natural strength and agility of the body. Strength training and weight training are done by using the own body weight without dependency on external equipment. It is a slow, thoughtful and sustainable way of training the body for achieving higher goals and maintaining holistic health.



