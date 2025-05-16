Yoga For Memory: List Of Asanas And Its Benefits For Strong Memory

Yogic Philosophy views the Human Body as a beautiful combination of the physical body, breath (pranic) body, Mental body and spiritual body. As such, health is also viewed as the effective and smooth functioning of all these systems in alignment and integration.

While the physical aspect is considered the most gross form, there is immense focus on the deeper and more subtle aspects like the breath flow and mental stability because it is these that actually impact the physical health too.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Yoga and Spiritual Leader, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa shares how yoga benefits for making your memory strong. Therefore, yoga has numerous practices through asanas, pranayamas and meditative techniques, that focus on improving the cognitive functioning of the brain, building focus, memory, stability, calmness and clarity.

• Tadasana: Stand with the feet together and knees straight. While inhaling, lift both arms and interlock the fingers above the head, fully elongating the spine, extend the shoulders, palms facing upwards. Engage the lower body actively. Continue breathing slowly, hold for 30 seconds, repeat 5 times.

Benefits: Stretches the entire body, expands chest and heart, improves balance and alignment. Enhances the energetic flow to the nervous system by fully opening the spine.

• Kapalabhati Shuddhikriya: Start in sukhasana(seated posture), stabilise the breath, keep the spine straight. Start forcefully exhaling while pulling the stomach and abdomen inwards, rest of the body should be relaxed. Continue for 50-60 strokes, active exhales, passive inhales. Take a break to normalise the breath, repeat 2-3 rounds.

Benefits: Cleanses the channels and stimulates energy towards the skull. An uplifting practice that activates the nervous system, enhancing mental agility.

• Siddha Walk: A special Himalayan Vinyasa that has an immense impact on brain function It is a mindful walking technique wherein one has to walk in the pattern of the infinity symbol. Practice 21 rounds, first clockwise and then anti-clockwise.

Benefits: It balances both sides of the brain, stimulates positive mental activity, promotes mind-body coordination, fights mental stagnation and enhances spiritual growth.

• Aarambha Dhyaan: A powerful Himalayan Meditation, great for beginners. Sit in a comfortable posture, imagine 2 circles in front of you, on top a white hole and on the bottom a black hole, forming a triangular connection between the body and the two circles. Mindfully start visualising all inhales coming from the white hole signifying the universal source of knowledge and positive energy, and consciously exhaling all stress/unwanted heavy energies, negativity into the black hole. Practice for 5-11 minutes daily. Repeated and regular practice will give powerful results.

Benefits: Removes negativity, re-wires the brain to become more positive thinking, releases stress from the nervous system, aligns the brain to respond to stressful situations with deeper awareness without getting disturbed, improves perception, builds memory, focus and clears brain fog.

The purpose of Yoga is to enhance every aspect of life, physical, mental, emotional, financial, spiritual. For getting all the benefits from Yoga, its important to understand and include all the aspects of yogic practice, asanas, pranayama, meditations and so on.