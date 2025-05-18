Yoga For Stronger Lungs: Check All Asanas And Ways To Boost Respiratory Health

Breathing is one of the most important functions of life. Every Breath gives us life energy and supports the functioning of all the organs and systems in the body. Yoga is a great way to enhance lung and respiratory health. Many yoga asanas improve blood circulation, increase oxygenation and increase lung capacity.

Often, as we breathe through the day, we are breathing unconsciously, and our breath is shallow. With a consistent yoga practice, we significantly improve our breathing by breathing mindfully, deeply and more consciously.

Here are some key ways shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Yoga and Spiritual Leader in which yoga helps to strengthen the lungs and boost respiratory health:

1. Swas Dhyaan- seated upright position with the back straight, place one hand on the chest and another hand on the diaphragm. Now breathe naturally and observe the breath without altering it. This natural observation of breath enables one to breathe more mindfully.

2. Bhramari Pranayama – This pranayama Is done by placing the tips of the fingers on special points on the nose, eyes, ears and forehead and then humming gently. This technique is excellent for lowering stress as it activates the energy centers and increases the flow of prana in the body. It stimulates endorphins – the body’s feel good hormones and clears the nasal passages as well, supporting respiratory health.

3. Alleviation of stress and anxiety with yoga - A review of 11 integrative studies found yoga to lower stress and anxiety levels in people. When people are anxious, it typically leads to a higher heart rate, palpitations at times, shortness of breath and the airways in the lungs get restricted, reducing oxygen supply. Breathing better and a yoga practice are highly instrumental in staying calm and this improves respiration.

4. Yoga helps ease out respiratory disorders – Studies have shown that patients with asthma, COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and bronchitis greatly benefit from a regular pranayama practice. Patients with poor lung function usually suffer from fatigue, poor sleep quality and sleep apnea and sleep dyspnea. Yoga encourages the increase of vitality and strengthens the intercostal muscles, the diaphragm and the muscles of the lungs. The respiratory muscles get stronger and more flexible improving lung function and respiratory health.

5. Yoga asanas – Some yoga asanas like camel pose, cat cow pose, cobra pose, bow pose , reclined bound angle pose and seated twists really increase oxygen supply to the lungs. Cobra , Camel and Bow pose are classic chest openers and strengthen the respiratory muscles and typically clear out lung congestion.

Yoga helps promote calm and relaxation, significantly improves breathing , cleans out the toxins that are stuck in the respiratory airways, strengthens the muscles connected to the lungs, diaphragm and upper abdomen – all responsible for breath and has been scientifically proven to ease out many respiratory disorders.