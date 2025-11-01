Yoga To Lose Lower Tummy Fat: Poses, Benefits And Tips

Belly fat—especially in the lower tummy area—can be stubborn and frustrating to lose. While there’s no magic way to spot-reduce fat, yoga offers a holistic approach that helps burn calories, tone the core muscles, reduce stress, and improve digestion—all of which contribute to a flatter, stronger midsection.

How Yoga Helps Reduce Lower Belly Fat

Boosts Metabolism: Regular yoga practice activates internal organs and enhances digestion, helping the body burn fat more efficiently.

Strengthens Core Muscles: Many yoga poses engage the abdominal muscles, tightening and toning the lower tummy.

Reduces Stress Hormones: High cortisol (the stress hormone) can lead to fat accumulation in the belly. Yoga’s meditative aspect helps lower cortisol levels.

Improves Posture: Better posture supports core engagement and prevents the stomach from appearing bloated or saggy.

Effective Yoga Poses for Lower Belly Fat

1. Boat Pose (Navasana)

How to do it:

Sit on the mat with your legs stretched out.

Lean back slightly and lift your legs off the floor to form a “V” shape.

Extend your arms parallel to the floor and hold for 15–30 seconds.

Benefits: Strengthens the lower abs and hip flexors.

2. Plank Pose (Kumbhakasana)

How to do it:

Start in a push-up position.

Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Engage your core and hold for 30–60 seconds.

Benefits: Tones the abdomen, shoulders, and back.

3. Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

How to do it:

Lie on your stomach and bend your knees.

Hold your ankles and lift your chest and thighs off the floor.

Hold the pose for 20–30 seconds.

Benefits: Stimulates the abdominal organs and strengthens the core.

4. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

How to do it:

Lie on your stomach with palms under your shoulders.

Inhale and lift your chest upward, keeping your pelvis grounded.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

Benefits: Tones the abdominal area and improves flexibility in the spine.

5. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

How to do it:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lift your hips upward and interlock your hands under your back.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

Benefits: Engages the core and glutes, reducing fat around the stomach and waistline.

Additional Tips for Best Results

Practice yoga regularly: At least 4–5 times a week.

Combine with a healthy diet: Include fiber, lean protein, and lots of water.

Add breathing exercises (Pranayama): Techniques like Kapalabhati and Anulom Vilom enhance metabolism and cleanse the system.

Stay consistent: Visible results come with dedication and patience.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)