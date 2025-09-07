You Can Prevent And Manage Micronutrient Deficiencies Proactively: Expert-Recommended Tips

Micronutrient deficiencies remain a widespread yet often underestimated concern, affecting individuals across age groups and health conditions. These deficiencies, ranging from micronutrients required in small amounts to essential vitamins and minerals, may not always present immediate or severe symptoms but can have a cumulative impact on immunity, energy levels, cognitive performance, and other functions.

Experts across disciplines discuss that a proactive approach—centred on early detection, dietary choices, and responsible supplementation—is critical to address the issue effectively.

Chronic conditions May Increase the Risk of existing disease & morbidity. In clinical practice, we often see individuals with long-standing conditions (also called co-morbidities) like diabetes, Hypertension, thyroid disorders, or gastrointestinal issues, exhibit signs of micronutrient deficiency.

Sometimes the body’s ability to absorb or utilise nutrients is compromised by disease or medication, even when dietary intake appears adequate. This makes it important to evaluate the consumption of multivitamins. Responsible use of multivitamins and supplements is encouraged with medical supervision to maximise health gains. The idea is to fill specific gaps in nutrition.

Supplements should complement and not replace food, and when done correctly, nutritional health can be significantly improved without major dietary overhauls. This should be a routine in any Geriatric patient, explains Dr. Rajesh Kumar Chel, Medical Consultant (Geriatric and Critical Care), Park View Superspeciality Hospital, Kolkata.

For individuals with restricted diets, whether due to intolerance, lifestyle, or cultural preferences, supplementation can help meet nutritional needs without discouraging or excluding food groups like dairy, grains, or legumes.

Managing micronutrient deficiencies is not limited to treatment; it begins with awareness, proactive healthcare management, and prevention.

Through timely intervention, a diversified diet, and informed use of supplements, individuals can overcome nutritional gaps before they develop into more serious health issues. With the support of healthcare professionals, these small but crucial elements of nutrition can be managed effectively to promote long-term well-being. So, nutrition education to raise awareness about healthy eating and community participation in prevention efforts can go a long way in the management of micronutrient deficiency, says Dr Romi Ray, Consultant Paediatrician, Divine Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata.

Dr Romi also enlists some proactive steps to prevent and manage micronutrient deficiencies:

• Maintain a varied and balanced diet

Include a mix of whole foods—vegetables, fruits, legumes, grains, dairy, nuts, and protein sources—to cover the broad spectrum of micronutrients, especially iron, vitamin A.

• Address specific life-stage needs

Nutrient requirements differ across stages such as children, adolescence, pregnancy, lactation, and older adulthood. Regular dietary assessments help tailor intake accordingly.

• Identify early indicators

Chronic fatigue, frequent infections, poor concentration, and irritability may serve as warning signs of underlying micronutrient gaps.

• Use supplements with medical guidance

Self-prescribing vitamins or minerals can lead to imbalances. Supplements should only be introduced after clinical assessment confirms a gap.

Your health regimen should support dietary preferences; hence, you should not eliminate food groups.