Young Joints, Old Pain: Arthritis In Young On Rise - Experts Speak

When you think of arthritis, you think of a disease related to old age. But according to experts, the rise of joint pain in youngsters, including children, are facing health issues pertaining to arthritis. Dr Abhishek Patil, HOD and Consultant - Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, shares, “Apart from Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) – which typically affects 1 in 1000 children with an onset prior to age 16, the more common forms of arthritis were once considered a problem primarily occurring in the elderly. Traditionally, joint aches and stiffness were seen as a “sign of aging,” but now, rheumatologists are observing that Arthritis can begin as early as the 20s or 30s, and even in teenagers.”

Rheumatoid arthritis and Spondyloarthritis are two common types now seen in younger Indians. The causes, Dr Patil points out, are complex: They include genetic risks (such as HLA B27), persistent infections, rising obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and even environmental pollution.

Why Young Indians Are Falling Prey To Arthritis

Dr Sumanth M Rao, Consultant Rheumatology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, “Once considered a disease of old age, arthritis is increasingly striking younger Indians. Nearly one in five arthritis patients are below 35, with many in their 20s and 30s showing signs of joint degeneration once seen only in seniors.”

So what are the reasons? Dr Rao attributes this worrying trend to sedentary lifestyles, obesity, vitamin D deficiency, and long hours of sitting at desks. “Poor posture, lack of exercise, and diets low in calcium and protein are accelerating joint wear and tear. Inflammatory arthritis, such as rheumatoid arthritis, is also appearing earlier — especially among women under 45. Post-viral inflammation following infections like chikungunya and dengue adds to the burden,” Dr Rao adds.

Early Diagnosis And Treatment Are Crucial

Dr Patil points out that even Gout which was previously considered rare in people below 50 years, is now increasingly affecting the younger lot. This can clearly be attributed to the westernisation of food habits, increased tobacco/ alcohol usage and metabolic risk factors such as obesity.

“Early-onset arthritis often gets misdiagnosed as simple back or sports-related pain, leading to delays in receiving vital treatment. Raising awareness is crucial — recognising that “joint pain isn’t just for the old” can help encourage early medical advice, lifestyle changes, and timely intervention with medicines now proven to effectively treat the underlying cause,” Dr Patil shares.

The impact of early arthritis onset is serious. “Younger adults are living with chronic pain, reduced mobility, and rising healthcare costs. Experts warn that ignoring early stiffness or pain can lead to irreversible damage,” says Dr Rao. He adds that preventive action is key—regular exercise, weight control, and early medical consultation can delay or even prevent arthritis progression. “As India’s youth face “older pains,” awareness, timely diagnosis, and lifestyle correction may be the only way to protect their joints for the future,” says Dr Rao.