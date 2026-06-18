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Your food could be at risk: FSSAI issues nationwide warning over rusted knives

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed food businesses across the country to stop using rusted, damaged, or non-food-grade cutting tools. The regulator warned that such equipment could contaminate food and pose serious health risks to consumers.

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
Your food could be at risk: FSSAI issues nationwide warning over rusted knives
Image Credit: Pic Credit: Freepik

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