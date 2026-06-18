/Your food could be at risk: FSSAI issues nationwide warning over rusted knives

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday said that it has directed food business operators (FBOs) across the country to ensure the use of only food-grade and corrosion-resistant knives, blades, and other cutting equipment during food handling and processing activities. In an advisory, the food regulator expressed concern over reports that some food businesses are using rusted, corroded, chipped, painted, damaged, or otherwise unsuitable cutting tools during food preparation, processing, slicing, packaging, and related operations.