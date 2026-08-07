/'Your gut is your brain': Is Ravi Kishan scientifically correct? Doctors weigh in

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan is once again making headlines after a recent statement sparked a wave of reactions online. Speaking during a podcast, Ravi said that people think with their gut rather than their brain, adding that the "gut is our brain." The remark quickly went viral, with many social media users turning it into memes and poking fun at the actor-politician.
However, others defended his statement, pointing out that modern medical science has long recognised a strong connection between the stomach and the brain. So, is Ravi Kishan scientifically correct? Experts say not literally, but his comment does touch upon an important biological concept known as the gut-brain axis.
Here is what medical experts have to say about how your stomach and brain actually communicate.
Dr Mrunmaya Panda, Consultant - Gastroenterology, Jupiter Hospital, Pune says, "The statement is not literally true but does convey a significant scientific idea. The gut is often referred to as the “second brain” because it has its own extensive network of nerves, called the enteric nervous system, that works in conjunction with the brain. Trillions of microbes also inhabit the gut, affecting digestion, immunity, metabolism and even the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin. The gut can’t think like the brain, but its health has a big effect on your overall physical and mental health."
Dr Pramod Kadam, Consultant, General Surgery, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, adds, "Actor and politician Ravi Kishan recently said on a podcast that 'your gut is your brain,' sparking conversations about the connection between digestive health and mental well-being. While the statement is not literally true, modern science does support the idea that the gut and the brain are closely connected through what is known as the gut-brain axis."
Dr Mrunmaya says, "The gut–brain axis is a communication line that runs in two directions between the brain and the gut. It communicates through the vagus nerve, hormones, immune signals and substances made by gut bacteria. So the gut can send messages that influence mood, appetite and cognitive function. The brain can also change digestion under stress. Good communication between the gut and the brain relies on a healthy gut microbiome."
Dr Pramod adds, "The gut and the brain constantly communicate through nerves, hormones, and the immune system. The vagus nerve acts as a direct communication pathway, carrying signals between the digestive tract and the brain. Trillions of bacteria living in the gut, collectively known as the gut microbiome, also play an important role by producing substances that influence mood, stress responses, and even certain brain functions."
Dr Mrunmaya says, "Yes, more and more evidence is emerging that an unhealthy gut microbiome could lead to increased stress, anxiety, low mood and difficulties with memory and concentration. An imbalance in the gut can lead to increased inflammation and changes in the production of chemicals that affect the brain. That said mental health is impacted by many factors so gut health is one important piece of a much larger picture not the only cause."
Dr Pramod adds, "This is one reason why emotional stress can trigger digestive symptoms such as bloating, stomach pain, diarrhoea, or constipation. Similarly, poor gut health may contribute to changes in mood, anxiety, or overall mental well-being. However, it is important to understand that the gut does not "think" or replace the brain. Decision-making, memory, emotions, and intelligence remain functions of the brain itself."
Dr Pramod Kadam adds, "Interestingly, nearly 70% of the body's immune cells are located in the gut, and around 90% of the body's serotonin, a chemical involved in regulating mood, is produced in the digestive tract. While most of this serotonin helps regulate gut function rather than directly affecting the brain, these findings highlight the gut's significant role in overall health."
Dr Mrunmaya says, "A diet rich in fibre, including plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and fermented foods like curd, can help maintain a healthy gut-brain connection. Drinking enough water, exercising regularly, sleeping 7-9 hours a night, managing stress through yoga or meditation, and avoiding ultra-processed foods, excessive sugar, alcohol, and unneeded antibiotics can all help promote a healthy gut microbiome and improve digestive and brain health."
Dr Pramod adds, "Maintaining a healthy gut can have positive effects on both physical and mental well-being. Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fermented foods, and fibre helps nourish beneficial gut bacteria. Staying physically active, getting adequate sleep, managing stress, and avoiding unnecessary antibiotic use also support a healthy gut microbiome."
Dr Pramod Kadam says, "Ravi Kishan's statement may be an oversimplification, but it reflects an important scientific concept. The gut is not the brain, yet the two are deeply interconnected. Looking after gut health is increasingly recognised as an essential part of maintaining overall health, including emotional and psychological well-being."
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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