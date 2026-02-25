Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021108https://zeenews.india.com/health/your-period-is-on-time-so-why-aren-t-you-ovulating-doctors-explain-this-silent-fertility-risk-3021108
NewsHealthYour period is on time, so why aren’t you ovulating? Doctors explain this silent fertility risk
PERIODS

Your period is on time, so why aren’t you ovulating? Doctors explain this silent fertility risk

Hormone imbalance and fertility: Getting your period every month may feel like reassurance that your fertility is on track, but that’s not always the full story. In some women, ovulation quietly fails to occur despite regular cycles, creating a hidden challenge when trying to conceive.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 06:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Your period is on time, so why aren’t you ovulating? Doctors explain this silent fertility riskPic Credit: Freepik

Having a regular menstrual cycle is like a green signal for many women that their reproductive health is totally fine. However, matters of fertility are more layered than that. There are many cases where the period cycle is fine, yet ovulation is not regular. As there are no obvious signs for this condition, it usually goes unnoticed until a couple is trying to get pregnant.

Ovulation is the process in females when the ovary releases an egg. Without this phenomenon, it is not possible to conceive naturally, irrespective of how ‘normal’ the cycles may appear. In some females, what they assume to be a normal period cycle actually happens to be a hormone-driven bleeding without egg release. In medical terms, it is called anovulatory bleeding, and it silently affects fertility without interfering with the menstrual cycle timing.  

It is known as anovulatory bleeding which impacts fertility without altering the cycle timing. As per Dr Ila Gupta, Chairperson and Chief IVF Consultant at Pristyn Care Ferticity, “Usually, a lot of women believe that getting regular periods implies timely ovulation every month. However, in real hormonal balance controls ovulation, even mild changes can disturb egg release.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why does it happen? Crucial Factor of Hormone Balance.

Ovulation is determined by the smooth coordination between the ovaries and the brain. When this system gets disrupted, even slightly, ovulation may not occur. Some common factors for anovulation include:

  1. PCOS: it may be mild or ‘silent.’
  2. Thyroid imbalance
  3. Excessively high prolactin
  4. Unmanaged stress and a disturbed sleep cycle
  5. Sudden or frequent body weight changes
  6. High-intensity workouts or poor nutrition

Such issues may not always change period cycle drastically, thus women feel that everything is working out fine.

Mostly, women promptly seek medical consultation when their periods are irregular. However, when cycles appear normal, they often neglect or delay fertility checks or evaluations.

Dr Ila Gupta adds, “The real challenge in the cases of silent anovulation is delayed diagnosis. The earlier a couple comes for comprehensive fertility tests, the simpler and better outcomes they experience.”

How To Know If Ovulation Is Really Taking Place?

Nowadays, there are period tracking apps that help in being aware of your cycles, but they don’t guarantee ovulation. Medical confirmation requires:

1. Hormone tests

2. Ultrasound follicle monitoring

3. Testing progesterone after the ovulation phase

4. Metabolic and thyroid screening

Some females also experience natural cues of ovulation, such as mucus discharge from the cervix or increased body heat, these are also not completely reliable.

The Positive Part: It’s Curable

It is possible to manage ovulation-related fertility challenges once you identify them. Based on the cause, treatment involves lifestyle correction, medication to help with normal ovulation or assisted reproductive techniques if the need be.

As Dr Ila Gupta explains, “A thorough diagnosis and personalized treatment allows to manage ovulation disorders effectively, and many women conceive successfully.” Regular periods are a good sign, but may present a complete fertility story. If pregnancy is not taking place in a timely manner, it is wise to check ovulation. Because in some cases, the real cause of infertility stays silent.

 

 

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ananya Kaushal

Sub Editor - Lifestyle and Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India-France Tax Treaty
India changes tax treaty with France, removes MFN clause: What it means
popular indian actors
Most popular Indian celebrities on IMDb this week: This star tops the list
USS Gerald Ford
USS Gerald R. Ford faces sanitation crisis? Long restroom queues reported
Baramati crash 2026
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA grounds four VSR Aircraft over safety violations
Harry Brook century
Harry Brook shines as England beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to storm into semi
Balen Shah
Balen Shah drops China-backed Damak industrial park from election manifesto
Harry Brook
Harry Brook creates history in T20 World Cup as England storm into semi finals
trending viral video
Rs 500, Rs 1000's forgotten notes: Woman hides away money, finds years later
Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor
One corridor, two trains: Inside India’s Delhi-Meerut RRTS breakthrough
Technology
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Leaks: Upgraded 24MP selfie camera, A20 chip Tipped