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NewsHealthYour phone is secretly messing with your eating habits and it’s worse than you think
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Your phone is secretly messing with your eating habits and it’s worse than you think

A major review of 35 different studies, covering more than 52,000 people (mostly young adults), found a worrying connection between problematic smartphone use and signs of disordered eating.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Your phone is secretly messing with your eating habits and it’s worse than you thinkPic Credit: Freepik

If you’re spending hours every day glued to your phone, you might want to pay attention to this. What started as a handy little device for making calls has quietly turned into something much more powerful: a mirror, a constant companion, and sometimes even a harsh critic that shapes how you feel about your body and what you put on your plate.

A major review of 35 different studies, covering more than 52,000 people (mostly young adults), found a worrying connection between problematic smartphone use and signs of disordered eating. The research, published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, showed that the heavier and more compulsive the phone habit, the more likely people were to struggle with body dissatisfaction, emotional eating, and even symptoms that look a lot like food addiction.

The patterns held up across different countries and age groups, even though most of the participants didn’t have a formal eating disorder diagnosis. The more time someone spent mindlessly scrolling or obsessively checking their phone, the more negative their body image tended to become, and the more chaotic their eating habits often got.

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Researchers also noticed that emotional struggles seem to be the hidden link in this chain. Anxiety, low mood, and trouble handling difficult feelings often sit right in the middle, turning excessive phone use into a pathway toward unhealthy relationships with food.

7 simple (and actually enjoyable) things to do instead of reaching for your phone:

Solve puzzles: Grab a Sudoku book, a crossword, or any brain teaser. It keeps your mind occupied without the endless scroll.

Play with a Rubik’s cube: It feels impossible at first, but there’s something oddly satisfying about finally cracking it.

Keep a journal: Writing down your thoughts or tracking small daily wins can be surprisingly grounding.

Go for a walk or run: Nothing beats fresh air and movement for clearing your head and lifting your mood.

Read an actual book: Pick something you genuinely enjoy. It exercises your imagination in a way screens never can.

Talk to someone in real life: Call a friend, chat with family, or meet for coffee. Real conversations just hit different.

Pick up a simple hobby: Try cooking a new recipe, tending to plants, or even tidying and organising your space. Small hands-on activities can feel surprisingly rewarding.

 

 

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

 

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Ananya Kaushal

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