Your True Self, Your True Path: How Authenticity Attracts The Right People And Possibilities?

Modern world is full of people who consider physical appearance and other people’s validation way more crucial than their true authentic self. Since the onset of childhood, we are conditioned by the society to be the ones that they approve of, may it be our family members, friends or even romantic partners.

But as a relationship coach, I never tell my clients or anyone I know to behave the way others like. When we lose our authentic self in order to please the other person, we actually betray ourselves and this is the leading cause behind loneliness or anxiety in relationships.

Bhakti Ameya Diwan, Life and Relationship coach shares how authenticity attracts the right people and possibilities.

Authenticity is not a trend; it’s a foundation. It means aligning your words, actions, and choices with your inner truth. This includes knowing your values, respecting your boundaries, and expressing your needs without shame. When you live in this alignment, you stop attracting relationships that are based on performance—and start attracting ones rooted in mutual respect and emotional safety.

Have you ever wondered why some relationships feel easy and nourishing, while others feel draining?

The answer often lies in how much of your real self you bring into them. When you show up pretending or pleasing, you might keep the peace temporarily—but at the cost of real connection. On the other hand, when you are unapologetically you, it becomes easier to spot people who are aligned with your energy, and easier to walk away from those who aren’t.

Authenticity also opens doors you didn’t know were closed. Whether it’s new friendships, a supportive partner, or aligned career opportunities—clarity within yourself creates clarity in what you attract. You no longer need to chase love or approval. You become a magnet for the right people and paths because your presence is honest and grounded.

Yes, some people may leave when you stop conforming—but that’s not a loss. It’s a clearing. What remains—and what arrives—is love that sees you, accepts you, and grows with you.



