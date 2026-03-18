Zakir Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital: Experts warn of long-term burnout, sleep deprivation, and lifestyle-related health risks

Zakir Khan hospitalised: Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has raised concern among fans after appearing in his brother Arbaaz Khan’s latest vlog wearing hospital robes. The visuals, shared in a Ramzan vlog, showed Zakir inside a private room at Lilavati Hospital, dressed in a pink hospital gown while watching the India vs England Cricket World Cup match with close friends and family.

Zakir Khan’s health break sparks concern

The appearance comes shortly after Zakir announced a break from work and social media, citing health issues. Earlier this year, during his Papa Yaar tour in Hyderabad, the comedian revealed that he would be stepping away from live performances for an extended period, possibly lasting until 2028–2030.

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“It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much,” Zakir had said.

Speaking earlier about his decision to Gulf news, he had noted, "I’ve been touring for many years now… I need to take care of my health.”

Zakir further opened up about the toll of his demanding career, explaining, “When you are the first in your family to do something, you have to build a lot of bridges, so that the people who will come after don’t have to suffer the same things you did. And that’s what I’ve done for 10 years. As a result, in every city you have to have a little family, those who will come to your events, show you around, tell you about the place… make you feel ‘at home’.”

Highlighting the personal cost, he added, “Relationships take work, time and effort. And so where will that time come from? For me, it’s from my sleeping schedule. But if you keep your foot on an escalator for 10 years, your body is bound to suffer."

Health experts weigh in

Medical experts say Zakir’s situation reflects a growing concern among professionals dealing with high-pressure schedules and long-term stress.

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How burnout and sleep deprivation affect the body

Dr Vikramjeet Singh, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, said, “The recent news of comedian Zakir Khan taking a leave of work because of illness points to a rising problem of professionals that have schedules that are very demanding and continue to work over long duration. In terms of internal medicine, persistent lack of sleep, unpredictable schedules, and constant movements may have a major impact on the functioning of various organ systems and metabolism as a whole.”

He explained, “Sleep is among the most important processes of the body that is needed to repair the body cells, maintain bodily hormones, control the immune system, and think. When a person has a habit of taking inadequate sleep of few hours as mentioned in this case, the body is in perpetual stress.”

Dr Singh further noted, “In the long run, it may interfere with the circadian rhythms and result in hormonal disbalances of cortisol, insulin, and melatonin. These disturbances can lead to higher risks of such metabolic disorders as obesity, insulin resistance, and type 2 diabetes, and have an impact on cardiovascular health.”

He added that irregular eating and travel can worsen the condition: “Abnormal eating habits and excessive traveling may have an adverse effect on digestion, microbiome stability of the gut, and nutrient absorption.”

Why taking a break is a necessary step toward recovery

Highlighting the broader impact, he said, “Burnout is not purely some psychological phenomenon, but also physiological. Constant stress causes the sympathetic nervous system, which maintains the body in the state of fight-or-flight.”

He emphasised that taking a break can be beneficial: “An organised rest to concentrate on a lifestyle change and recovery can thus be a healthy choice.”

"These risks may be further worsened by genetic predisposition. In the event that particular factors like metabolic disorders, heart disease or auto immune diseases are familial, stresses associated with lifestyle such as lack of sleep and disrupted patterns can trigger them. That is why people who have known family backgrounds of the chronic diseases should be especially attentive of the preventive health measures, such as a sufficient amount of sleep, proper diet, physical activity, and regular check-ups," he continued.

From a mental health perspective, Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant in Psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, pointed to the psychological toll of such lifestyles.

She noted, “Sleep is not just a rest period, it is a very important factor in emotional control, thinking and psychological strength.”

She added, “When an individual is unable to sleep enough hours on a regular basis or has an uneven sleep pattern, it will impair the brain to process the emotion and stress better. This may eventually cause symptoms of irritability, lack of concentration, constant fatigue and emotional exhaustion.”

Burnout, anxiety, and emotional exhaustion explained

On burnout, Dr Shankar said, “Burnout can be described as a physical, mental and emotional exhaustion that is caused by an overload of stress.”

She further warned, “The other significant psychological effect of chronic stress and insomnia is its effect on mood and anxiety level. The stress hormones such as cortisol are mobilized when the brain is in a state of constant high-alertness brought about by work requirements. The long term high levels of cortisol may lead to anxiety, mood swings and even depression. Moreover, insufficient sleep may affect decision-making skills, lower the level of emotional tolerance, and predispose people to mental health issues."

Emphasising the importance of rest, she said, “Consciously resting at work to focus more on health is thus not a weakness but a preventive measure and a good step.”

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)