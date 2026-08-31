/Zomato bans analogue paneer: What it is, how to spot it, and health impacts

Amid growing health concerns, Zomato has decided to ban analogue dairy items - including those made from fake paneer and other analogue dairy products - from their platform. Earlier this month, India’s food safety watchdog, FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), cracked down on two food businesses following inspections that uncovered serious safety violations. The regulator suspended their licenses and banned specific ghee products over concerns about adulteration and non-compliance.
Meanwhile, food safety officials in Maharashtra pulled artificial paneer off the market entirely, banning its manufacture, sale, and distribution for a year. The move came after state lab tests revealed that over 35% of recent paneer samples were fake, heavily stretched with vegetable fats instead of genuine dairy. Under the new order, all eateries—from hotels and restaurants to caterers and cloud kitchens—are strictly forbidden from using, serving, or stocking these synthetic dairy substitutes.Amid Zomato's move, the question naturally arises as to what are analogue dairy products and how they impact health.
Containing ingredients such as vegetable fats, hydrogenated fats, and emulsifiers, analogue paneer is of ultra-processed nature, which can impact health when consumed regularly, prompting the FSSAI to ban the products. As per news reports, as the consumption of paneer is higher than the supply, analogue paneer is manufactured to meet the gap.
So what are the key difference between analogue paneer and fresh paneer. First, comes the ingredients. Fresh paneer is made 100% from whole milk curdled with lemon juice, vinegar, or citric acid. Meanwhile, analogue or synthetic paneer is made by substituting milk fat with cheap vegetable oils (e.g., palm oil), milk powder, starches, and emulsifiers. This compromises both the taste and the texture. So while real paneer is soft and moist, analogue panner is often cchewy, rubbary, with compromised nutrional value as compared to fresh dairy paneer.
Here's how you can test the purity of paneer:
- Boil a small piece of paneer in water and let it cool completely.
- Add a few drops of iodine solution or tincture of iodine.
Observe the color change:
Blue or black turn: Indicates the presence of starch, revealing it is analogue paneer.
No colour change (remains yellowish/brown): Indicates pure, standard paneer.
If you keep consuming fake paneer for a consistent period of time, it can to serious health impacts. From digestive issues, to causing food poisoning or allergic reactions, analogue paneer can mess your health in the short term. But not just this, continuous consumption for a longer period can even lead to severe health complications like causing cardiovascular problem or straining kidney health. Palm oil contained in analogue paneer is especially bad for the heart.
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