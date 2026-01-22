Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal invests Rs 2,287,812,500 to fund longevity and human health research

Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato, is making a bold move into the field of human longevity and health. He has personally invested USD 25 million in his venture Continue Research, which focuses on studying ageing, nutrition, sleep, and mental wellness. The initiative aims to support scientists and entrepreneurs worldwide in exploring innovative ways to extend human lifespan and improve overall well-being.

Who is Deepinder Goyal?

Deepinder Goyal is the founder and CEO of Zomato, India’s popular food delivery and restaurant discovery platform. Known for his entrepreneurial vision, Goyal is now venturing into health and longevity research with a personal investment of USD 25 million.

What He Shared on X (Formerly Twitter)

Goyal recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) that his new initiative, Continue Research, is fully self-funded. He described it as a long-term project to support global researchers exploring human biology, health, and wellness. The platform is designed to fund scientific studies and early-stage teams working on ageing, preventive health, and life optimisation.

What He Told About Human Life and Health

Goyal explained that the goal of Continue Research is to enhance both lifespan and quality of life. By supporting innovative studies, the initiative aims to improve understanding of how humans age and how overall health can be maintained for longer. He refers to this effort as promoting the “conscious evolution” of humanity.

What is Ageing, Nutrition, Sleep, and Mental Wellness According to Goyal?

According to Goyal, ageing, nutrition, sleep, and mental wellness are key areas that determine human health and longevity. Continue Research will focus on:

Ageing: Exploring ways to slow or reverse biological ageing.

Nutrition: Studying diet and supplements that improve long-term health.

Sleep: Understanding sleep patterns and their role in overall wellness.

Mental Wellness: Supporting research into mental health and cognitive longevity.

The initiative will provide seed funding to researchers and entrepreneurs working in these fields, helping develop technologies and insights that could allow humans to live healthier, longer lives.

With Continue Research, Goyal aims to make a long-term impact in the field of longevity. By funding studies on ageing, nutrition, sleep, and mental wellness, the initiative hopes to help humans live healthier, longer, and more fulfilling lives, marking Goyal’s entry into the field of life sciences and preventive health.