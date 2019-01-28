हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

Heavy snowfall likely in parts of Himachal, IMD issues warning

Intense cold wave conditions continued unabated in major tourist spots like Kufri, Manali, Dalhousie and Shimla.

Heavy snowfall likely in parts of Himachal, IMD issues warning
ANI photo

Shimla: The India Meteorological Department has on Monday issued a warning in view of the possibility of heavy snowfall over parts of Himachal Pradesh on January 31, Thursday. The warning has been issued in Shimla, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra and Mandi districts.

"Warning issued in view of possibility of heavy snowfall on 31 Jan in Shimla, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra and Mandi districts of the state," IMD Himachal Pradesh Director Manmohan Singh said.

Intense cold wave conditions continued unabated in major tourist spots like Kufri, Manali, Dalhousie and Shimla which recorded a low of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, minus 5.3, minus 1.3 and minus 1 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature in Solan was minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, minus 1.4 in Bhuntar and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius in Chamba, the weatherman said.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 17 degrees Celsius, the Met department said, adding that the minimum temperature in another tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect western Himalayan and adjoining plains from Tuesday and it would lead to scattered to fairly widespread rain and snowfall in the state from January 30 to February 1, the MeT Department added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Himachal PradeshIMDShimla
