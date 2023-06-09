Nakshatra: इस नक्षत्र के लोगों में होती है अद्भुत नेतृत्व क्षमता, राजाओं की तरह जिंदगी होती है पसंद
Anuradha Nakshatra Zodiac Sign: इस नक्षत्र के लोग प्रसन्न चित्त, उदार, आशावान, उत्साह व उमंग से काम करने वाले होते हैं. इनके अंदर नेतृत्व करने की क्षमता अद्भुत होती है और मन, बुद्धि, भावनाओं से ऊपर उठकर सच्चा ज्ञान प्राप्त करते हैं.

Jun 09, 2023

Anuradha Nakshatra Characteristics: 17वें नक्षत्र का नाम है अनुराधा नक्षत्र. अनुराधा का अर्थ होता है, राधा का अनुगमन करने वाली या राधा के पीछे चलने वाली. यदि विशाखा नक्षत्र को राधा मानें तो इस बात को समझना सरल हो जाता है, क्योंकि विशाखा रूपी राधा के बाद आने वाला नक्षत्र अनुराधा ही तो कहलाएगा. जिस प्रकार पूर्व फाल्गुनी व उत्तरा फाल्गुनी नक्षत्रों का जोड़ा है, उसी प्रकार विशाखा व अनुराधा को भी नक्षत्र की जोड़ी कहा जाता है. 

