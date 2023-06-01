ardra nakshatra: बिजनेस करने में माहिर होते हैं ये नक्षत्र वाले, पब्लिक डीलिंग में होते हैं एक्सपर्ट
ardra nakshatra characteristics: इस नक्षत्र के देवता रुद्र अर्थात संहारकर्ता शिव हैं. रुद्र सदैव अप्रिय, अराजक, असुरों का नाश करने वाले होते हैं. सूर्य जब आर्द्रा नक्षत्र में प्रवेश करते हैं, तभी वर्षा आरम्भ होती है. 

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

ardra nakshatra rashi: नक्षत्रों में छठवां नंबर आर्द्रा नक्षत्र का है. आर्द्रा का अर्थ है आर्द्रता, नमी (ह्यूमिडिटी). भीषण गर्मी के बाद नमी के कारण बादलों के बरसने का समय, चमकीला हीरा या आंसू की बूंदों को आर्द्रा का प्रतीक माना जाता है. आर्द्रा का अर्थ हर प्रकार की नमी से है, चाहे वह वर्षा हो, आंसू हो या फिर पसीना. जैसे आंसू अपने साथ दुःख बहाकर ले जाता है, सुबह की ओस ताजगी देती है, वर्षा की हल्की फुहार मन में उत्साह व उल्लास भर देती है.  आर्द्रा नक्षत्र को आने वाले सुखद समय का संदेश वाहक दूत माना जा सकता है. 

