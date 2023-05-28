मिट्टी का छोटा सा कलश छुड़ाएगा दुर्भाग्‍य से पीछा, ये टोटका करते ही होगी धन-वर्षा!
मिट्टी का छोटा सा कलश छुड़ाएगा दुर्भाग्‍य से पीछा, ये टोटका करते ही होगी धन-वर्षा!

Mitti ke kalash ka upay: धर्म-शास्‍त्रों में मां लक्ष्‍मी की कृपा पाने और अमीर बनने के तरीके भी बताए गए हैं. यदि आप भी अपने जीवन में अपार धन आकर्षित करना चाहते हैं तो मिट्टी के कलश का आसान उपाय कर लें. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

मिट्टी का छोटा सा कलश छुड़ाएगा दुर्भाग्‍य से पीछा, ये टोटका करते ही होगी धन-वर्षा!

Totka Upay to attract money: पैसों के बिना शानदार और आरामदायक जीवन की कल्पना करना मुश्किल है. इसलिए धन-दौलत पाने के लिए लोग खूब मेहनत करते हैं, साथ ही धन की देवी मां लक्ष्‍मी को प्रसन्‍न करने के लिए कई तरह के पूजा-उपाय भी करते हैं. हिंदू धर्म और ज्‍योतिष-वास्‍तु शास्‍त्र में माता लक्ष्‍मी को प्रसन्‍न करने के तरीके बताए गए हैं. साथ ही ऐसे उपाय बताए गए हैं, जिन्‍हें करने से लक्ष्‍मी जी खुश होकर खूब कृपा करती हैं. अपार धन और सुख देती हैं. ऐसा ही एक बेहद आसान उपाय है मिट्टी के कलश का उपाय. यह उपाय आपको आर्थिक तंगी से निजात दिलाएगा और खूब सुख-समृद्धि देगा. 

