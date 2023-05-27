Astro Tips For Fear: अगर आप भी हमेशा अनजाने डर से रहते हैं परेशान तो कि इस दिशा में कर लें ये छोटा-सा काम
topStories1hindi1713536
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Astro Tips For Fear: अगर आप भी हमेशा अनजाने डर से रहते हैं परेशान तो कि इस दिशा में कर लें ये छोटा-सा काम

How To Rid Of Fear: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में व्यक्ति की हर समस्या का समाधान दिया गया है. व्यक्ति के डर को भगाने के कुछ ज्योतिष उपायों का जिक्र किया गया है. इन उपायों को करके नकारात्मक ऊर्जा को सकारात्मक ऊर्जा में बदला जा सकता है.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

Astro Tips For Fear: अगर आप भी हमेशा अनजाने डर से रहते हैं परेशान तो कि इस दिशा में कर लें ये छोटा-सा काम

Tips To Get Rid Of Fear: जीवन में हर व्यक्ति को किसी न किसी चीज से डर जरूर लगता है. कभी न कभी उस व्यक्ति को जीवन में डर का सामना भी करना पड़ता है. लेकिन जब तक वह व्यक्ति उस डर का सामना न कर लें उसका जीवन कष्टदायी हो जाता है. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में डर को भगाने के कुछ उपाय बताए गए हैं. इन उपायों को करके नकारात्मक ऊर्जा को सकारात्मक ऊर्जा में बदला जा सकता है. जिससे डर दूर हो जाता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर