Vastu for Basement in House: घर में बेसमेंट बनाना शुभ या अशुभ, जान लें ये बेहद जरूरी बात!

Vastu Tips for Basement: वास्‍तु शास्‍त्र में घर में बेसमेंट बनाने को लेकर बहुत अहम नियम बताए गए हैं. क्‍योंकि घर में बेसमेंट का होना शारीरिक, आर्थिक और मानसिक स्थिति पर बड़ा असर डालता है.

Basement in Home Vastu: वास्‍तु शास्‍त्र में घर के हर हिस्‍से को लेकर नियम और टिप्‍स बताए गए हैं. इसमें बेसमेंट भी शामिल हैं. पुराने समय में महलों, किलों में तहखाने हुआ करते थे, जिन्‍हें खास मकसद से बनाया जाता है. आज के समय में भी घर-व्‍यावसायिक प्रतिष्‍ठानों में बेसमेंट होते हैं. इन्‍हें गाड़ी पार्क करने से लेकर कई तरह के कामों में उपयोग किया जाता है. बढ़ती आबादी और जगह की कमी के चलते घर में बेसमेंट बनाने का चलन बढ़ता ही जा रहा है. लेकिन बेसमेंट बनाने में वास्‍तु के नियमों की अनदेखी की जाए तो यह बहुत भारी पड़ सकती है. वैसे तो घर में बेसमेंट नहीं बनाना चाहिए, यदि बेसमेंट बनाना बहुत जरूरी हो तो कुछ नियमों का पालन जरूर करें. 

