Purvabhadra Nakshatra: इस नक्षत्र का व्यक्ति, जिसका दिल से सम्मान करता है तो उसके प्रति वह पूरी निष्ठा और ईमानदारी भी रखता है. उसकी बातों को सदैव सिर-आंखों पर लेता है.

Jun 15, 2023

Nakshatra: पैसा जोड़ने में माहिर होते हैं इस नक्षत्र में जन्मे लोग, दूसरों की मदद को हमेशा रहते हैं तैयार

Purvabhadra Nakshatra Good or Bad: तारामंडल के 25वें नक्षत्र का नाम है पूर्वाभाद्रपद. पूर्वाभाद्रपद के दो तारों से बनी रेखा को कुछ विद्वानों ने सूर्य की एक किरण माना है. पूर्वाभाद्रपद का अर्थ होता है, शुभ पद यानी भाग्यशाली पावों वाला नक्षत्र. भाद्र या भद्र का अर्थ होता है सज्जन, शुभ, कल्याणकारी या भाग्य में वृद्धि करने वाला और पद का अर्थ चरण या पांव से है. इस प्रकार पूर्वाभाद्रपद ऐसा नक्षत्र है, जिसके आगमन से लोगों का कल्याण हो और वह लोगों के लिए शुभ हो.  

