Mercury Transit: बुध गोचर ने बनाया बुधादित्य राजयोग, अब ये राशियां होंगी मालामाल
Mercury Transit in Gemini 2023: बुध ग्रह मिथुन राशि में गोचर कर चुके हैं. उनके इस राशि परिवर्तन से बुधादित्य राजयोग का निर्माण हुआ है. इस राजयोग का शुभ असर 5 राशियों पर देखने को मिलेगा.

 

Written By  Chandra Shekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Mercury Transit June 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष में बुध को महत्वपूर्ण ग्रह माना जाता है, क्योंकि वह बुद्धि, तर्क और वाणी के कारक ग्रह माने जाते हैं. ऐसे में जब भी वह राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं तो इसका प्रभाव शुभ या अशुभ रूप में सभी 12 राशियों पर देखने को मिलता है. बुध 24 जून को गोचर कर चुके हैं. उन्होंने मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश कर लिया है. यहां पर वह ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य देव के साथ होंगे. ऐसे में दोनों ग्रहों की युति से बुधादित्य राजयोग का निर्माण होगा. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में इस राजयोग को शुभ और काफी प्रभावशाली माना जाता है. ऐसे में 5 राशियां ऐसी हैं, जिन पर इस राजयोग का शुभ असर पड़ेगा.

