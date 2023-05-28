Budh Gochar 2023: शुक्र की राशि में बैठकर 5 राशियों की चांदी कराएंगे बुध, बरसेगा पैसा; मिलेगा प्रमोशन
Budh Gochar 2023: शुक्र की राशि में बैठकर 5 राशियों की चांदी कराएंगे बुध, बरसेगा पैसा; मिलेगा प्रमोशन

Mercury Transit 2023: बुध मीन राशि में नीच के और कन्या राशि में उच्च के होते हैं. वह अपने मित्र शुक्र की राशि वृष में गोचर करेंगे. यहां बुध मजबूत स्थिति में होंगे. इससे करियर में उन्नति की संभावनाएं बढ़ जाती हैं. अब जानिए बुध के गोचर के कारण किन 5 राशियों के दिन बदलने वाले हैं.

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:12 AM IST

Budh Gochar 2023: शुक्र की राशि में बैठकर 5 राशियों की चांदी कराएंगे बुध, बरसेगा पैसा; मिलेगा प्रमोशन

Budh Gochar in Vrishabha: बुध को ज्योतिष शास्त्र में गणित, तर्क, संचार और बुद्धि का कारक ग्रह माना जाता है. 7 जून को शाम 7 बजकर 40 मिनट पर बुध वृष राशि में गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. ज्योतिष में बुध नपुंसक प्रकृति के ग्रह हैं. यानी वह जिस ग्रह के साथ जिस राशि में होते हैं, वह उसी के मुताबिक फल देते हैं. 

