3 दिन में पलटी मारने वाली है इन राशि वालों की किस्‍मत! मालामाल करेंगे सूर्य और बुध

Budhaditya Rajyog in Taurus 2023: वैदिक ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार 3 दिन बाद 7 जून को शुक्र की राशि वृषभ में बुध और सूर्य की युति बनने जा रही है. बुध गोचर से बन रही ये युति बुधादित्‍य राजयोग बनाएगी. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

Budh Gochar 2023 in Vrishabha: जून महीना शुरू हो चुका है और एक बड़ा ग्रह गोचर 7 जून 2023 को होने जा रहा है. 3 दिन बाद 7 जून को बुध गोचर करके वृषभ राशि में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. जबकि सूर्य पहले से ही वृषभ राशि में मौजूद हैं. इससे वृषभ राशि में बुध सूर्य की युति बनेगी, जो बुधादित्‍य राजयोग बनाएगी. सूर्य 15 जून तक वृषभ राशि में रहेंगे और तब तक यह बुधादित्‍य राजयोग रहेगा और इसका असर 12 राशि वालों पर पड़ेगा. वहीं 3 राशि वालों के लिए बुध गोचर से बना बुधादित्‍य राजयोग बहुत लाभ देगा. इन जातकों को धन लाभ, मान-सम्मान और प्रतिष्ठा मिल सकती है. आइए जानते हैं ये राशियां कौन सी हैं, जिन्‍हें बुधादित्‍य राजयोग तगड़ा लाभ देगा. 

