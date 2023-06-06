24 घंटे में बदलेगी इन लोगों की किस्‍मत, धन-बुद्धि के दाता बुध देंगे करियर में उछाल, पैसा!
Budh Gochar 2023: ग्रहों के राजकुमार बुध कल 7 जून 2023 की शाम 7 बजकर 44 मिनट पर वृषभ राशि में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं. बुध का गोचर कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बेहद शुभ फल देने वाला है. 

Budh Ka Rashi Parivartan 2023: ज्‍योतिष शास्‍त्र में बुध का राशि परिवर्तन बहुत महत्‍वपूर्ण माना गया है क्‍योंकि इससे धन, बुद्धि, करियर, वाणी पर सीधा असर पड़ता है. बुध कल 7 जून की शाम मेष राशि से निकलकर वृषभ राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे. 24 जून तक वृषभ राशि में रहकर बुध सभी राशि वालों पर असर पड़ेगा. वहीं कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बुध गोचर बेहद शुभ रहेगा. 

